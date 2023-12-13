Israel carries on: it will continue the war against Hamas even without the world's support and “despite international pressure”. The day after President Joe Biden's strong criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu's government over the conflict, the prime minister responded that Israel will continue the conflict. «We will get to the end, there's no doubt. I say this despite the enormous pain, but also – he said on a visit from a military base in southern Israel – despite international pressure. Nothing will stop us, we will go all the way, until we are victorious, and nothing less.”
But international pressure on Israel – and consequently on Washington – is constantly increasing, as demonstrated by the large majority vote of the General Assembly at the UN Palace for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip. So much so that Abu Mazen's presidency said that «the world is overwhelmingly on the side of the Palestinian people and their just cause» «The world – added presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeinah – confirms its rejection of Israeli aggression against our people, of their removal from their lands and the creation of a new Nakba.”
To know more
– Netanyahu challenges Biden: “In Gaza we move forward”
– All the tricks of “Bibi the Magician” waiting for Trump's return
What happened yesterday
Gaza, fierce battle inside a school seen by the bodycams of Hamas militiamen and Israeli soldiers
Sullivan today in Israel
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will be in Israel today where he has scheduled meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, members of the war cabinet, and President Isaac Herzog. Yesterday Sullivan met Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, with whom he addressed “the ongoing efforts to create new conditions for a lasting and sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians”. According to what was announced by the White House, “a series of bilateral and regional issues” were discussed, including “initiatives” aimed at increasing the flow of humanitarian aid destined for the population in the Gaza Strip.
The US shoots down a drone launched by Houthis in the Red Sea
The US Navy destroyer Mason shot down a drone launched from an area controlled by Yemen's Houthis. The operation was carried out following an alert from a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the southern Red Sea. The United States Central Command made this known according to Israeli media reports.
Gaza: average, 13 dead in raid on Rafah refugee camp
At least 13 people have died in an Israeli air strike on the al-Shabura refugee camp in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Syrian news agency SANA. Two residential buildings were reportedly destroyed in the attack and other victims may still be trapped under the rubble.
#War #Middle #East #media #raid #refugee #camp #Rafah #Sullivan #arrives #Israel
Leave a Reply