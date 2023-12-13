Israel carries on: it will continue the war against Hamas even without the world's support and “despite international pressure”. The day after President Joe Biden's strong criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu's government over the conflict, the prime minister responded that Israel will continue the conflict. «We will get to the end, there's no doubt. I say this despite the enormous pain, but also – he said on a visit from a military base in southern Israel – despite international pressure. Nothing will stop us, we will go all the way, until we are victorious, and nothing less.”

But international pressure on Israel – and consequently on Washington – is constantly increasing, as demonstrated by the large majority vote of the General Assembly at the UN Palace for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip. So much so that Abu Mazen's presidency said that «the world is overwhelmingly on the side of the Palestinian people and their just cause» «The world – added presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeinah – confirms its rejection of Israeli aggression against our people, of their removal from their lands and the creation of a new Nakba.”

