Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon overnight after yesterday’s attack on Majdal Shams that left at least 12 dead, including children. Hezbollah ‘will pay a high price’, says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while an Israeli security source quoted by the media says Israel will respond forcefully, but assures that it does not want a war.

“Over the night from Saturday to Sunday, Israel ‘struck Hezbollah terrorist targets both deep inside Lebanese territory and in southern Lebanon,’” the IDF said. The attack on Majdal Shams went “beyond the limits” and risks precipitating the conflict with Hezbollah into “all-out” war, said Israeli Foreign Minister Katz. “Lebanon should burn,” echoed Energy Minister Eli Cohen.

The Lebanese Party of God has denied responsibility for the attack. Netanyahu has accelerated his return from the US and has called a security cabinet for today. Israel has meanwhile delivered to the mediators the “updated” proposal for a possible ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages. The first verification of a potential agreement, despite the new tensions that could close the loopholes, will take place today in Rome at the Mossad-CIA and Qatar-Egypt summits.

