Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon overnight after yesterday’s attack on Majdal Shams that left at least 12 dead, including children. Hezbollah ‘will pay a high price’, says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while an Israeli security source quoted by the media says Israel will respond forcefully, but assures that it does not want a war.
“Over the night from Saturday to Sunday, Israel ‘struck Hezbollah terrorist targets both deep inside Lebanese territory and in southern Lebanon,’” the IDF said. The attack on Majdal Shams went “beyond the limits” and risks precipitating the conflict with Hezbollah into “all-out” war, said Israeli Foreign Minister Katz. “Lebanon should burn,” echoed Energy Minister Eli Cohen.
The Lebanese Party of God has denied responsibility for the attack. Netanyahu has accelerated his return from the US and has called a security cabinet for today. Israel has meanwhile delivered to the mediators the “updated” proposal for a possible ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages. The first verification of a potential agreement, despite the new tensions that could close the loopholes, will take place today in Rome at the Mossad-CIA and Qatar-Egypt summits.
In Majdal Shams the names of the young victims were revealed. Three girls and 8 teenagers and children. 40 injured
In Majdal Shams this morning the names of 11 of the 12 children and teenagers killed by a rocket launched from Lebanon that hit the football field where they were training in the Druze settlement in the northern Golan were revealed. They will be buried this morning in the settlement. Ynet published photos of the young victims, three girls and eight boys and teenagers. At least forty people were injured
Israeli Minister: ‘Lebanon Should Burn’
Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said that “Lebanon should burn” after the attack that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-Druze town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights in the north of the country. “We must take significant action in the north, which will have a heavy price for Lebanon and Hezbollah,” Cohen told X. “What cruel terrorist organization shoots children at play?” he asked, before offering his condolences to all those who “have lost their loved ones.”
US Agrees With Israel, Hezbollah Behind Majdal Attack. Media: “It’s Unclear Whether That Was the Target or a Mistake”
U.S. intelligence officials have agreed with the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) assessment that the rocket that hit Majdal Shams, killing 12 and wounding dozens more, was fired by Hezbollah, even as the Iran-backed Islamist group insists it had nothing to do with the attack. Speaking to the AP, a source close to U.S. intelligence officials said he had no doubt Hezbollah was responsible for the Golan Heights attack, but that it was unclear whether the terror group intended to hit the target or misfired.
Netanyahu left US overnight for Israel Early after Majdal Shams attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left Andrews Air Base in Washington to return to Israel last night at 2:00 AM Italian time. He was ahead of schedule following the missile attack that hit the Israeli Druze town of Majdal Shams yesterday, killing 12 people, including children and teenagers, and wounding dozens. US media reported.
IDF: Hezbollah targets attacked across Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets attacked “a number of targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah throughout Lebanon” overnight, the Israeli military confirmed in a post on X, which explains that “targets attacked in deep and southern Lebanon include terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Shabriha, Burj a-Shamali, Bakàa, Kfar Kila, Rab a-Taltin, al-Khyam and Tir Harfa.
Israel Media: Chebaa Area in Southern Lebanon Targeted
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted the Chebaa area in southern Lebanon overnight, the same area from which – according to the IDF – the rocket was launched yesterday towards Majdal Shams that killed at least 12 people, the Times of Israel reported, citing Israel Army Radio.
Hezbollah Media, Israel Missile on Tayr Harfa ++ Al Manar: ‘In Southern Lebanon’
Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV reported that an Israeli guided missile targeted the southern Lebanese town of Tayr Harfa overnight.
Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon hits five cities
Israeli warplanes have struck at least five towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Lebanese Al-Manar TV channel reports. Israeli warplanes “carried out airstrikes on the towns of El-Khiyam and Kfar Qila in southern Lebanon,” as well as “on the outskirts of the towns of Abbasiya and Burj al-Shimali in the Tyre district.” In addition, the TV channel said, a missile was fired at the village of Tair Kharfa.
Netanyahu: “The massacre will not go by in silence”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was “shocked” to see Hezbollah’s attack on Majdal Shams, the Times of Israel reports. “Among those murdered were small children playing soccer,” he said in a video statement, “and others were murdered. We are all heartbroken by these images.” “We embrace the families, we embrace the entire Druze community in this difficult time, which is also our difficult time,” he said. Netanyahu promised that Israel “will not let this go by in silence.” According to a member of his entourage, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to return to Israel at noon.
IDF: Rocket on Golan Was Iranian-Made
IDF spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said in the morning that the rocket fired at Majdal Shams was an Iranian-made Falaq 1 rocket, whose warhead carries more than 50 kilograms of explosives, the Jerusalem Post reported. Hagari said such a rocket is only in the hands of Hezbollah, adding that the terror group had “carried out the launch from the Chebaa area in Lebanon.” Hagari also named the Hezbollah commander who led the fire as “Ali Muhammad Yihye.”
IDF: “Hezbollah commander identified behind Golan attack, led by Ali Muhammad Yahya”
Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, said the attack on Majdal Shams was directed by Ali Muhammad Yahya, commander of a rocket launching site in the Chebaa area of southern Lebanon, The Times of Israel reported. “Despite its attempts to deny it, Hezbollah is responsible for the massacre in Majdal Shams and the killing of children and youths on the soccer field,” Adraee reiterated.
