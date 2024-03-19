The indirect negotiations underway in Doha, resumed after the frost of recent weeks, appear to be the last chance for a truce in Gaza with the same mediators who have warned of the risk that, if this round also fails, the talks will cease . And while the spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the negotiations taking place on separate tables, mediated by the hosts and Egypt, the head of the Mossad returned home, leaving the delegation. David Barnea's return appears linked to the need to fine-tune the Israeli position on the developments of the negotiations. And, not surprisingly, Barnea participated in the War Cabinet to illustrate the state of the art which, according to various sources, still presents points of failure that are not easy to resolve. The mandate entrusted by the government to the head of the Mossad is broad but with precise “red lines” on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be freed, the number of hostages to be released and on the permanent ceasefire in the Strip, as requested by Hamas at the end of the first of 3 phases of the possible agreement.

The head of the Palestinian faction, Ismail Haniyeh, meanwhile accuses Israel of “wanting to sabotage the negotiations” with the operation at the al Shifa hospital. An operation that continues with the military spokesman announcing the killing of “over 50 terrorists and the capture of around 180 suspects”. Meanwhile, yesterday's phone call with Biden does not seem to have dissuaded Netanyahu from the operation in Rafah: «I told Biden in the clearest form» that Israel «is determined to complete the elimination of the Hamas battalions in Rafah» and that in the center of the Strip. “And there is no way to do it – continued the Israeli prime minister – without the entry of ground forces on site.” An operation that the PNA denounces has already begun, underlining that the intensification of the raids on Rafah are a signal that “it has begun to destroy” the city in the south of the Strip “without announcing it, to avoid international reactions and without waiting for permission to Nobody”.

However, Netanyahu confirmed that, at the request of the American president, he will send – apparently shortly – a delegation to Washington composed of the Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, the head of National Security Tzachi Hanegbi and a representative of the army to discuss the operation that worries the United States. According to some sources familiar with the contents of the phone call, cited by Axios, Biden would nevertheless have reassured Netanyahu that he is not trying to weaken him politically and that he has no intention of intervening in internal Israeli politics. On the 165th day of the war, the IDF continues to operate in the south, on the axis that goes from Khan Yunis to Rafah, in the center of Gaza but also in the north where in Jabalya – according to Wafa – there were «8 states deaths, including children.” The IDF also announced that Raid al-Banna, an intelligence officer from the Hamas Interior Ministry, was killed in the attack on Jabalya, along with his family. Also eliminated – according to the same source – Mahmud al-Bayumi, head of the Nusseirat police. The humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave was denounced once again by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, arriving in the region with stops in Saudi Arabia and Egypt but not in Israel: the entire population of Gaza is experiencing “serious levels of insecurity acute food”, he remarked while the US asked to let the director general of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, to whom Israel denied an entry visa, enter Gaza. A new alarm also comes from the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, according to whom «the imminent famine in the northern part of Gaza is an entirely man-made disaster. I reiterate my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. We must act now to prevent the unthinkable, the unacceptable, the unjustifiable”, he wrote on independently – reached 31,819 dead (93 in the last 24 hours) and 73,934 injured.

