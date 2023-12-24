It is a Christmas without peace that residents in the Gaza Strip are experiencing. Despite the appeals, the dead and injured are increasing every day. The population no longer knows where to take refuge, while the Israeli army is also paying the price: the day before was one of the days with the most victims since the start of the war. At least 166 Gazans have died in the coastal enclave and 384 have been injured due to intense Israeli shelling, bringing the total toll to 20,424 dead and 54,036 injured since the start of the armed conflict, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas.

The Israeli army dismantled the Hamas tunnel structure in the north of the Strip, with Jabalia in the center, where the bodies of five hostages whose deaths had already been confirmed were found. The evacuation of eight cities in the center of the Strip was also ordered so that residents can move to the city of Deir al Balah, where there have been devastating bombings in the last few hours. “There is nowhere to go in Gaza,” complain many of those displaced by the Israeli offensive, since even continuing to flee is not safe.

Meanwhile, after talks with Hamas in Cairo, Egypt has proposed a plan to end hostilities and release all remaining hostages in three phases. The first phase involves the suspension of fighting for two weeks, extendable to three or four, in exchange for the release of 40 hostages: women, minors and elderly men, especially sick ones. In exchange, Israel would release 120 Palestinian security prisoners of the same categories. During this period, hostilities would stop, Israeli tanks would retreat, and humanitarian aid would enter Gaza.

The second phase would see an Egyptian-sponsored 'Palestinian national dialogue' aimed at ending the division between Palestinian factions and leading to the formation of a caretaker government in the West Bank and Gaza.

The third phase would include a comprehensive ceasefire, the release of remaining Israeli hostages, including soldiers, in exchange for a to-be-determined number of Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli prisons affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

