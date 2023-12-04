Israel extends its offensive into southern Gaza in pursuit of Hamas battalions in that area. But the army continues to strike hard in the north and center of the Palestinian enclave to eliminate the remaining pockets of militia resistance. Last night alone, the Israeli military spokesman announced, there were 200 attacks against Hamas targets. In the evening, communications were cut across the Strip while in Gaza City the Palestinian agency Wafa reported the death of at least “50 people” in raids involving two schools full of displaced people.

The president of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric, who arrived in Gaza today, defined the “suffering” of the population as “intolerable” but did not lose sight of the drama of the Israeli hostages, calling for their release.

Gaza, dozens of wounded arrive at Khan Yunis hospital



In the IDF maneuver, the army tanks pushed beyond Khan Yunis – the main city in the south of the Strip which yesterday saw the entry of the first Israeli tanks – according to a tactic already used in the north: a slow but progressive advance on the ground. The armored vehicles entered the villages of Karara, Khuzaa and Abassan after the local population received immediate evacuation orders from the army two days ago. Local sources reported that other armored vehicles have taken up positions along the Sallah-a-din artery, the important road axis that cuts vertically from north to south the entire Palestinian enclave.

The road, whose control is vital, “is a battlefield, therefore it is extremely dangerous to travel on it”, the military warned, confirming the “aggressive action” undertaken in the south against Hamas and other Palestinian armed organisations. The two schools that housed displaced people hit by Israeli raids, according to the version provided by Wafa, are instead in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City. These would be the Salah al-Din institute, affiliated to UNRWA, and the Asaad al-Saftawi institute. The ambulance crews, the Palestinian agency said, had “great difficulties in reaching the two schools”.

In southern Gaza – said James Elder, spokesman for Unicef, the United Nations Children’s Agency – bombs have fallen “every 10 minutes” since the resumption of Israel’s military operations. In particular, the spokesperson described the al-Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis as a “war zone”. “I reiterate – said the president of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric – our urgent appeal for the protection of civilians in line with the laws of war and for the entry of humanitarian aid without difficulty”. Spoljaric then asked that the Red Cross be able to “safely visit the Israeli hostages” whose immediate release she called for.

Precisely on the thorny issue of the hostages, their families asked Benyamin Netanyahu to “immediately return to negotiations” with Hamas “without delay and at any cost” and were granted a meeting with the prime minister tomorrow. The conflict then continues to widen the gap between Türkiye and Israel.

Ankara’s secret services – whose president Erdogan has once again defined Netanyahu as a “war criminal” – have warned that there will be “serious consequences” if Israel attempts to attack Hamas members on Turkish territory, as it has threatened to do. Do. In the Strip – according to data released by the Hamas Ministry of Health which does not distinguish between civilians and militiamen – the deaths have risen to 15,899, of which 70% are minors and women. “Carnage”, defined it by the High Representative Josep Borrell at the opening of the work of the 25th edition of the EU-NGO Forum on human rights, arousing protests from some of those present who decided to leave the room as a sign of protest .

