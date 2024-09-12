The rift between much of the international community and Israel continues to widen over the number of civilian casualties in Gaza following the massacre committed by Hamas on October 7. The latest episode that has sparked strong protests from the UN and many Western countries has been the latest attack – the fifth – against the Al-Jacuni school, in the Nuseirat refugee camp.which hosts around 12,000 people in this locality located in the center of the Strip. The victims of the IDF bombing were 18 in total, including six workers of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

After the news broke, the first to intervene was the director general of the UN Antonio Guterres: “What is happening in Gaza is completely unacceptable,” he wrote on X, “a school transformed into a shelter was hit by attacks from Israel. Six of our colleagues from UNRWA are among the victims. These dramatic violations of international humanitarian law must stop now.” Guterres’ protests were followed by those of Germany and France. But also Great Britain – which has already decided to reduce military support to Tel Aviv precisely because of the enormous number of civilian victims – and the United States have made their voices heard. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in particular, has urged Israel to protect humanitarian workers and sites.

What happened yesterday