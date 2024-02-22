IAccording to media reports, the Gaza war is moving into tough negotiations over a new ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages. Benny Gantz, minister in the Israeli war cabinet, said there were “first signs” of a new hostage deal with the Islamist Hamas, according to reports from several Israeli media outlets on Wednesday. If an agreement is not reached, Israel is ready to begin its offensive in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, it said. He did not give any specific details. The Times of Israel cited unconfirmed reports in Arab media that Hamas had “softened somewhat” its position.

UN emergency aid coordinator to G20: End the Gaza war

UN emergency aid coordinator Martin Griffiths called on the foreign ministers of the G20 round of leading and emerging economic powers meeting in Rio de Janeiro to work towards an end to the war. “You have the power to make a difference. Use them,” Griffiths appealed in an opinion piece published on the website of Arabic television channel Al Jazeera. “Your silence and inaction will only result in more women and children being thrown into the open graves of Gaza,” he wrote. Meanwhile, the Times of Israel quoted Palestinian media as saying there were also Israeli attacks on Thursday night, including in Rafah.

Further negotiations about the release of hostages in Cairo and Paris

Egypt, Qatar and the USA are currently trying once again to bring about a longer ceasefire in the Gaza war that has been going on for almost five months. As part of an agreement, the hostages still held in the Gaza Strip will be exchanged for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons in several phases. Negotiations with Hamas regarding an agreement are currently underway in Cairo. According to Israeli media, there will also be a meeting of senior mediators in Paris on Friday. According to the Times of Israel, there are reports that Israel is preparing to participate.

As at a previous meeting in Paris at the end of last month, the head of the Israeli secret service Mossad, David Barnea, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and CIA chief Bill Burns would meet again, it was said. Before Israel confirms its participation, the government wants to wait for further progress in the ongoing talks between Egypt and Hamas in Cairo, it said. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to send a delegation to further hostage negotiations in Cairo.







Report: Pro-Palestinian group appeals to Hamas

During a week-long ceasefire last November, 105 hostages were released in return for 240 Palestinian prisoners under a deal between Israel and Hamas. According to Israeli information, at most around 100 of the remaining hostages are still alive.

The international pro-Palestinian organization Free Gaza called on Hamas leaders to end the war in Gaza, according to Israeli news site Ynet. “Save us, turn away from your demands. Save what is left of us after the Jewish massacre,” the news site quoted the group as saying on Wednesday evening. The group's supporters include Northern Irish Nobel Prize winner Mairead Maguire.

Will Israel strike in Rafah during Ramadan?

Israel is currently preparing a military offensive on the city of Rafah, which borders Egypt, in order to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions and free suspected hostages there. However, the government has not yet issued an operational order. Hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people have sought protection in the town in southern Gaza. The plans to expand Israeli operations in the crowded city have met with strong international criticism.







According to a media report, from the US perspective, the planned offensive will most likely not begin before the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Israeli Minister Gantz, however, said according to the Times of Israel that if a hostage agreement was not reached, the army would also strike during Ramadan. An attack on Rafah during Ramadan, which begins around March 10 this year, could be seen as particularly provocative by Muslims across the region.

The Gaza war was triggered by a massacre carried out by terrorists from the Islamist Hamas and other extremist Palestinian groups on October 7th in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip. On the Israeli side, more than 1,200 people were killed. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in the Gaza Strip, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed so far. The information, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters, is difficult to independently verify. Because of the many civilian casualties and the massive destruction, Israel is heavily criticized.

What will be important on Thursday

US President Joe Biden's Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk wants to speak in Israel about the expected military operation in Rafah and efforts to release hostages. The G20 foreign ministers are continuing their discussions in Rio de Janeiro. Against the background of widespread criticism of Israel's military actions and the suffering of the civilian population, Federal Foreign Minister Baerbock called for a humanitarian break at the meeting so that work could be done towards a sustainable ceasefire.