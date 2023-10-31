Israeli troops tighten their grip on Gaza City while a deluge of fire hit the refugee camps of the Strip today – considered nests of terror by the Jewish army due to the presence of underground Hamas structures – causing dozens of deaths. The most serious massacre took place in the Jabaliya camp, four kilometers north of Gaza City, where heavy Israeli bombardment, according to the local Ministry of Health, caused at least 50 victims (initially there was talk of hundreds) and over 150 injured, while many others are still under the rubble. The images of destruction broadcast on TV are frightening and show a deep crater caused, according to Hamas, by six US-made bombs which razed various buildings to the ground.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack and claimed to have struck the headquarters of the local Hamas command, killing the head of the ‘Jabaliya Battalion’ Ibrahim Biari, one of those responsible for the attack on the kibbutzim on 7 October. The military reported that the militiamen had settled in the civilian buildings of the refugee camp and that in the raid the “underground terrorist infrastructure” was destroyed, i.e. the tunnels that ran under the buildings: “A large number of terrorists who were together with Biari were killed,” the army announced.





The second refugee camp to be hit was al-Shati, on the coast of Gaza, with 10 deaths. The third is located in Nuseirat, in the center of the Strip, where at least 15 victims have been recorded according to the toll provided by the Palestinian agency Wafa.

The raid on Jabaliya provoked a reaction from Fatah, the party of PNA president Abu Mazen, who has called a “day of anger” for tomorrow in the north of the West Bank.

Bolivia has severed diplomatic relations with Israel. While Hamas called for “a strong stance on the part of all Muslim countries”. «Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza – retorted military spokesman Daniel Hagari – does not care about the population of the Strip. He intentionally built terrorist infrastructures under civilian homes to shield them.”





Meanwhile, the troops are advancing more and more into the heart of the Palestinian enclave along two lines, one on the coastal strip, the other in the center of Gaza. The army, said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commenting on the “fierce clashes” underway, is “achieving significant results in the ground operation” but is “paying a hard price”. In fact, Israel had to announce the first two soldiers killed since the invasion began: both 20 years old, both from the Givati ​​Brigade. That is, the battalion that makes use of the tanks, at the forefront of the progressive march – kilometer after kilometer – which aims to weld the bridgehead in the north with the center of the Strip.

Hamas: “The tunnels are to defend our fighters, the safety of the population is the responsibility of the UN and the occupiers”





But the Gaza front – as well as that of Lebanon, from where Hezbollah continues to launch rockets into northern Israel – is not the only one to engage the Jewish state. The army announced that it had intercepted – before it entered Israeli territory – a missile launched from the Red Sea area towards Eilat, in the far south of the country.

Fighters with the Star of David also took off due to an aerial threat identified in the Red Sea area, which was also intercepted. The pro-Iranian Yemeni government has claimed responsibility for the launch of a drone towards Eilat. And it is no coincidence that the Pentagon has announced the sending of another 300 American soldiers to the Middle East, even if not directly destined for Israel. “We do not want the conflict to spread,” US Security Council spokesman John Kirby warned once again regarding the attack by the Houthi rebels supported by Iran.

The ongoing fighting inside Gaza has not stopped the rocket launches (a total of 8,000 have arrived since the beginning of the conflict) towards Israel: in the south, in the center of the country and also in Tel Aviv, where the alarm sirens sounded three times. times. There is no news regarding the 240 hostages, although Hamas has announced its intention to release some foreigners in the coming days.

The situation of the population of the Strip is becoming more dramatic every day. Today 80 trucks of humanitarian aid entered the Rafah crossing and tomorrow – according to local sources – for the first time the pass will open to allow 81 seriously injured Palestinians to be treated in Egyptian field hospitals. The victims in Gaza, according to Hamas which does not distinguish between civilians and militiamen, have reached 8,525, of which 3,542 are minors. Among these were two French children killed in the north of the Palestinian enclave.

