Israel attacks UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees: its employees, according to the very serious accusation launched by the secret services of the Jewish State, participated in the Hamas attacks on 7 October. On the eve of the meeting of the Court of Justice in The Hague, with Israel called by South Africa to answer for “attempted genocide in Gaza”, the military radio denounced that among the Hamas militiamen who committed the massacres of 7 October “there were employees of UNRWA”. The broadcaster cited information received by the Shin Bet and other indications according to which UNRWA, despite being considered a humanitarian organization, cooperated in “terrorist activities”.

The war in Gaza has exacerbated the conflict that has been ongoing for some time and the Israeli military spokesman has repeatedly accused UNRWA of having supported Hamas by turning a blind eye to the terrorist group's activities. The UN agency responded by denying the accusations and denouncing that Israel is targeting schools and shelters set up for displaced people in the Strip.

In its report, military radio mentioned «the opening of entrances inside UNRWA schools that were directed towards Hamas military tunnels, the use of school buildings to store combat vehicles and teaching texts that glorify the armed struggle ». Various Israeli media then picked up a report from the NGO Un-Watch according to which internal messages exchanged on Telegram between UNRWA employees on 7 October showed broad support for Hamas' action.

Israel also put online, in anticipation of the Hague meeting, a website entitled 'Oct. 7 2023, Hamas Massacre: Documentation of Crimes Against Humanity' with gruesome photos and videos of the massacres.

On the 96th day of the conflict, while Israel continues its raids especially in the center and south of the Strip, glimmers of a hostage negotiation seem to be reopening. Not only from Qatar but also thanks to Cairo, where an Israeli delegation arrived. Even if Hamas has already frozen hopes. Qatar's proposal – which came to the attention of the Israeli war cabinet – provides for the release of Israeli prisoners and the exile of some Hamas leaders, even if the faction would remain involved in an unspecified “political horizon” in the Palestinian enclave .

The release of the hostages would take place in stages, with the parallel total withdrawal of Israel from Gaza. “Talks about the exile of the resistance forces are just an illusion”, however, Hamas representative Osama Hamdan replied from Lebanon, adding that “the idea of ​​disarming the resistance is not based on reality”.

In the patient diplomatic weaving of the USA – another protagonist of the negotiations to break the deadlock – Secretary of State Antony Blinken instead saw Abu Mazen, who then left for Aqaba in Jordan for a meeting with King Abdallah and Abdel Fattah al Sisi. To the Palestinian president, Blinken – challenged upon his arrival in Ramallah by protesters calling for 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop the genocide in Gaza' – reiterated that the White House is in favor of “tangible steps” for the creation of a Palestinian state . Abu Mazen replied to him that “Gaza is an inseparable part of the Palestinian state.” “We will not allow any attempt to uproot our people from the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Strip”, underlined the Palestinian leader, pledging however to “reform” the PNA, as reported by Blinken himself.

In Israeli raids on the Strip, Hamas announced that in an attack near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah, in central Gaza, “at least 40 people were killed and wounded”. While the Red Crescent said that Israel hit an ambulance killing “four paramedics”. The total deaths in the Strip reported by Hamas have reached 23,357. The front with Lebanon also continues to heat up, while the US has announced that it has shot down 24 Houthi missiles and drones launched on the Red Sea, another theater of operations against Israel, in one of the largest attacks by the rebels in recent months.

