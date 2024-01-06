Israel tests the Sky Dew ('Tal Shemayim') in the north, the sophisticated airship capable of detecting threats, from aircraft to cruise and ballistic missiles. The enormous airship – writes Ynet – rose into the sky today although it is still being implemented and is not considered operational. In Lebanon they saw him from a long distance and reported – the Israeli media reports – that he was in front of Bint Jebel, a city not far from the border.

The Tal Shemayim system, assembled inside a giant balloon, has been developed over the years thanks to Israeli and American cooperation: considered by the Air Force to be the largest of its kind in the world, it has dozens of special cameras, tiny computers and large radars. It is 117 meters long and weighs several tons. He observes and sees far away, towards the east, hundreds of kilometers deep into enemy territory. To increase its viewing angle, it can fly at great heights and thus observe from a greater distance. The new balloon joins the older one, which protects the Dimona reactor.