Israel lands a strategic blow in Lebanon and attacks the Hamas office on the outskirts of Beirut with drones, killing Saleh al-Arouri, the number two of the organization, key man and link with Hezbollah, Iran and Türkiye. A targeted, surprise raid in which other senior military officials of the militiamen also died. Perhaps also Kalil Al Hayya, also a member of the Hamas politburo, according to some media reports, even if the news is not confirmed elsewhere. Arouri's death risks spreading the Israel-Lebanon conflict, so far 'limited' to exchanges of fire along the border with Hezbollah, with the Israeli army declaring “maximum alert”, ready “for any eventuality”. But it also complicates the already very weak diplomatic attempts with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who has postponed – Israeli sources announce – his trip to the region, scheduled for this week. And he seems destined to block attempts at negotiations for the hostages: Arab diplomatic sources have made it known, writes Haartez, that “the situation has changed” and the talks are interrupted. “Now no progress is possible,” they reported.

Hamas, in confirming the death of the leader, thundered by stating that «the cowardly murders carried out by the Zionist occupier against the leaders and symbols of our Palestinian people inside and outside Palestine will not succeed in breaking the will and resilience of our people, nor to hinder the continuation of his courageous resistance,” he said through Ezzat al-Rishq, a member of the political bureau. And Islamic Jihad has increased the threat: Israel “will pay the price for its crimes”.

Secca also condemns Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati for whom Israel “aims to drag Lebanon into a new phase of the war”. The Jewish state, however, did not comment on the news, although immediately afterwards restricted consultations took place between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, before a meeting of the war cabinet. On X, however, a Likud member, Dani Danon, congratulated Mossad and Shin Bet for the operation in Beirut. Meanwhile in Gaza, where the death count has risen to 22,185 according to the Ministry of Health, the war continues without pause: Israel is hitting the south of the Strip hard, announcing at the same time that Israeli forces have managed to take control of the military command of Hamas in the East Gaza sector.

It consisted, a spokesperson specified, of 37 buildings, within a civil residential area, which includes hospitals, schools and condominiums. The Hamas Command was connected to a network of tunnels. The soldiers found the entrances of five tunnels. At 20 meters underground there was the command bunker from where Hamas managed the phases of the war. On a day that marks a dangerous turning point, with unpredictable consequences, Israel has meanwhile made it known that it will appear before the International Court of Justice in The Hague to defend itself against South Africa's accusations of genocide. According to the Israeli newspaper, the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Netanyahu and followed consultations with the Ministry of Justice, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the National Security Council. The high tension also has reverberations in Turkey, where 33 people suspected of “espionage” in favor of the Mossad were arrested. According to state TV TRT, these are people suspected of having worked for Israeli services with the aim of identifying, surveilling and kidnapping foreign citizens residing in Turkey.

