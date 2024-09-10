A new Israeli raid, launched at night on the Mawasi displaced persons campin the southern Gaza Strip, caused deaths and injuriesand once again provoked the condemnation of the international community, concerned about the civilian casualties in what was supposed to be a safe “humanitarian zone” for Palestinians fleeing the bombings. But, increasingly besieged by demonstrations and protests by the hostages’ relatives, the government of Benyamin Netanyahu appears to have made a shocking proposal to the head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar: a safe conduct out of Gaza in exchange for the release of the hostages and the relinquishment of control over the Strip.

Middle East, Inside the Tunnel Where Hamas Hostages Were Killed: IDF Video



While the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, insists on the call to issue «with the utmost urgency» the arrest warrants for war crimes for Netanyahu and Sinwar himself, Israel has also attracted the ire of the United States after The IDF has admitted that it believes it is “highly probable” that it “indirectly and unintentionally” killed Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygiwho was shot in the head last Friday near Nablus, in the West Bank, while taking part in a protest in defense of Palestinian farmers.

For further information: