From the streets of Israel the protest from the families of the hostages reached as far as Parliament with the request to Benyamin Netanyahu's government to do more “to bring the kidnapped people home before it is too late”. A group of relatives, without the clerks being able to stop them, broke into the session of the Knesset Finance Committee, interrupting its work. Screams, invectives, threats, arms stretched high with signs with photos of their loved ones. A climate of strong emotional tension that paralyzed the deputies of the commission and led to the suspension of the session: images that went around the world. The fate of the over 130 hostages still in the hands of Hamas in Gaza continues to divide the country. Netanyahu – who met a representation of the families in parallel with the raid on the Knesset – announced that Israel has “a proposal on the hostages” but that he “can't say anything else”.

According to a preview by Axios, Israel has delivered a proposal to Hamas through mediators in Egypt and Qatar which provides up to a two-month pause in fighting under a multi-stage deal that would include the release of remaining hostages in Gaza. Israel, according to Axios, is awaiting a response from Hamas on the proposal and is cautiously optimistic about the possibility of making progress in the coming days. In addition to the release of all the living hostages, the bodies of those who died would also be delivered. The first phase would see the release of women, men over 60 and hostages in difficult medical conditions. The subsequent phases would instead be for the release of female soldiers, men under 60 who are not military personnel, then soldiers and the bodies of deceased hostages.

Meanwhile, in Gaza the army has surrounded the urban center of Khan Yunis, the Hamas stronghold in the south of the Strip, including the Nasser hospital and the Red Crescent building. The operation – which will last several days – is targeting the centers of Hamas power in the area and the local brigade, one of the largest of the Islamic faction, the army explained. The IDF recalled that the city – whose extended area is densely populated – is that of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar but also of the head of the Qassam brigades, the military wing of the movement, Mohammed Deif.

