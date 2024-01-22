From the streets of Israel the protest from the families of the hostages reached as far as Parliament with the request to Benyamin Netanyahu's government to do more “to bring the kidnapped people home before it is too late”. A group of relatives, without the clerks being able to stop them, broke into the session of the Knesset Finance Committee, interrupting its work. Screams, invectives, threats, arms stretched high with signs with photos of their loved ones. A climate of strong emotional tension that paralyzed the deputies of the commission and led to the suspension of the session: images that went around the world. The fate of the over 130 hostages still in the hands of Hamas in Gaza continues to divide the country. Netanyahu – who met a representation of the families in parallel with the raid on the Knesset – announced that Israel has “a proposal on the hostages” but that he “can't say anything else”.
According to a preview by Axios, Israel has delivered a proposal to Hamas through mediators in Egypt and Qatar which provides up to a two-month pause in fighting under a multi-stage deal that would include the release of remaining hostages in Gaza. Israel, according to Axios, is awaiting a response from Hamas on the proposal and is cautiously optimistic about the possibility of making progress in the coming days. In addition to the release of all the living hostages, the bodies of those who died would also be delivered. The first phase would see the release of women, men over 60 and hostages in difficult medical conditions. The subsequent phases would instead be for the release of female soldiers, men under 60 who are not military personnel, then soldiers and the bodies of deceased hostages.
Meanwhile, in Gaza the army has surrounded the urban center of Khan Yunis, the Hamas stronghold in the south of the Strip, including the Nasser hospital and the Red Crescent building. The operation – which will last several days – is targeting the centers of Hamas power in the area and the local brigade, one of the largest of the Islamic faction, the army explained. The IDF recalled that the city – whose extended area is densely populated – is that of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar but also of the head of the Qassam brigades, the military wing of the movement, Mohammed Deif.
MO: Egypt to Israel, relations at risk on the Philadelphia corridor
Egypt warns Israel that any attempt to take control of the security of the strip of land separating Gaza from Egypt will result in a “serious threat” to relations between the neighboring countries, writes the Times of Israel. The Philadelphia Corridor is a 14 kilometer long slice of land on the border between Egypt and Gaza. Israeli leaders have talked about taking control of the corridor to prevent possible weapons smugglers into Gaza. Egypt fears that a military operation on the border could push large numbers of Palestinians onto its territory. “It must be strictly underlined that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations,” Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, said in an online statement. Rashwan says Gaza's western border is safe and that Israeli claims that weapons were being smuggled from Egypt into Gaza are false
Houthis: We will continue to attack Israeli ships
“Our forces will continue to attack Israeli ships,” Hizam Al-Assad, a member of the political bureau of the pro-Iranian militia, told the Qatari broadcaster Al-Araby. “The Yemeni outposts attacked tonight were open areas or former bases ». A source from the Houthi militia told the Al Jazeera broadcaster that tonight's attacks were “the most violent in Sanaa since the beginning of the attacks in Yemen”.
