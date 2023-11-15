CNN shows Hamas video with gunshots and underground tunnels

The screams of joy in front of the body of a killed Israeli soldier, the “Allahu Akbar”, “Allah is great” in Arabic, shouted as the car enters Israel, the shots at Israeli cars passing along the road, the shots exploded with K-47s at the homes of kibbutz residents. Three minutes and thirty seconds of terror and disturbing scenes are shown by CNN and come from the body cam worn by one of the Hamas militants on the morning of October 7, when Palestinian militiamen killed more than 1200 people. The video, which is part of a 100-minute recording, was given to CNN by the Israel Defense Forces to show the horror of what Tel Aviv calls Israel’s 9/11. The video recounts the first phases, when terrorist patrols cross the border that separates Gaza from Israel. For the first time, images also appear of the tunnels in which Hamas has built shelters and created caches of weapons, food and clothing. At one point the men illuminate a long underground corridor with their flashlights, with the walls covered in painted writing. One reads: “What is hidden is much worse.” At one point the militia group thanks God for making all this possible, while wondering where the Israeli soldiers are. The raid in Israel appears to face no opposition. The author of the filming frames himself in the camera, says he is 24 years old, that he is a father and boasts of having killed two soldiers, then asks God for victory and a “just martyrdom”. The group advances on motorbikes, passing bodies of Israelis lying along a road. Then, at a certain point, as he advances, the militiaman is hit from behind and lets out a desperate scream. The images make it clear that the man is on the ground. He can hear himself panting. His life ends, but the massacre carried out by the others will last for many more hours.