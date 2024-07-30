IDF, We are not looking for war but we are prepared for it

Israel is not seeking war, “but we are well prepared for it,” said the chief spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Admiral Daniel Hagari, commenting at a press conference on the Israeli attack on Beirut, in which, according to Israel, Hezbollah’s military commander, Fuad Shukr, was “eliminated.” “On October 8, the terrorist organization Hezbollah launched a war against Israel, thus joining forces with the terrorist organization Hamas. We are fighting with determination,” Hagari added, according to CNN.