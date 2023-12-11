Israel prepares a post-war plan, but denies it includes moving Gaza's Palestinian population out of the Strip. “These are false and scandalous accusations, but the PA will not govern,” says Prime Minister Netanyahu's spokesperson, while Hamas makes it known that it is aiming for an independent “Islamic Caliphate” with Jerusalem as its capital.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers of Italy, France and Germany are in favor of the EU Commission's proposal to create «a sanctions regime against the leaders of Hamas, affiliated groups and their supporters in solidarity with Israel and to counter terrorist operations that of the group”.

