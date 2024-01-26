Israel must “prevent any action” that could constitute genocide against the Palestinians, avoid and “punish any public incitement” to commit it, and allow immediate access of assistance and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The International Court of Justice has accepted, albeit in part, the requests for “urgent measures” presented by South Africa which accuses the Jewish state of violating the Genocide Convention in its war against Hamas. The Hague judges therefore recognized that “there is” a case to be evaluated – thus rejecting Israel's request for dismissal – and that the humanitarian situation in Gaza requires timely intervention to protect civilians. But they did not go so far as to impose an immediate ceasefire, which was Pretoria's first demand.

In the courtroom of the Palais de la Paix, the president of the Court, the American Joan Donoghue, explained that, although she cannot verify the figures provided by Hamas on the victims of the war in the Strip, the court is aware of the extent of the human tragedy and the ongoing loss of life: “Gaza has become a place of death and despair,” he said, quoting the UN deputy secretary for humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths. Hence the “urgent” nature of the decisions taken, which aim to avoid further “irreparable” damage to the Palestinians, a risk that is considered “plausible”.

Donoghue then reported that the Court took note of the words expressed by Israeli leaders after October 7, including those of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant according to which Israeli forces were fighting “human animals”. Furthermore, according to the six measures imposed by the judges, Israel must prevent the destruction of “evidence” relating to the case and provide the judges with a report on the fulfillment of its obligations – binding on paper – in one month.

However, it will take another few months, if not years, for the Court to rule on the merits of the accusations against Israel, but the first decision was nevertheless welcomed by South Africa, which spoke of “a decisive victory for the rule of law” and “a milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people.” According to Pretoria's Foreign Minister, Naledi Pandor, present in The Hague, the measures imposed on Israel are equivalent to a request for a ceasefire: «How would it be possible to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza? Without a ceasefire it cannot be done”, was her reasoning. Israel's reading is polar opposite: while defining “shameful” even the mere fact that the Court is considering the “outrageous” accusation of genocide, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convinced that the judges' order does not deprive the Jewish State of ” right to self-defense”.

“The just war against the monsters of Hamas”, who on 7 October committed “the worst atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust”, will continue to avoid another Shoah, commented the prime minister on the eve of Remembrance Day. Satisfaction was instead expressed by the Palestinian National Authority, according to which the judges “ruled in favor of humanity and international law”. Hamas for its part underlined how the Hague's decision isolates Israel even more and called for compliance with the measures imposed, while completely ignoring the Court's request to immediately and unconditionally release the Israeli hostages. More credible appeals to implement the judges' order have instead come from the EU, while the United States continues to consider the accusations made against Israel to be “unfounded”: “We note that the Court has not ascertained the genocide nor asked for a ceasefire in his ruling,” the State Department underlined.

“For me, genocide is much more than a simple word” and in this case “there is no intention”, Aharan Barak, chosen by the Netanyahu government for the role of ad hoc judge appointed by the Netanyahu government, also objected in The Hague. from Israel. An 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, Barak voted against all the Court's provisions, except one: that on the provision of humanitarian aid to the Strip. «Guided by profound humanitarian convictions, I voted in favor – he then explained in his reasons – in the hope that this could alleviate the consequences of the armed conflict for the most vulnerable». But, he assured, international humanitarian law “is already in the DNA of the Israeli military.”

