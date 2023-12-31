FAlmost three months after the start of the Gaza war, Israel's army is continuing its intensified attacks in the heavily bombed coastal strip and reporting successes. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced on Saturday evening that the troops had now stormed the headquarters of the Islamist Hamas in Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip. The terrorist organization's secret service headquarters was also located there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday evening that “more than 8,000 terrorists have been eliminated” in Gaza, according to a statement from his office. This information could not be independently verified.

Israel's army: fight in the north against the last Hamas stronghold

According to their own statements, the armed forces are currently concentrating primarily on the south of the coastal area with the city of Khan Yunis and on the central Gaza Strip. Israel suspects that the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Jihia Sinwar, is hiding in the underground tunnels under Khan Yunis. “We are intensifying the fight against Hamas,” Netanyahu said. In the north, Israel's army says it is in the process of exercising complete control over the area. The focus there is now on the last remaining Hamas stronghold in the city of Gaza, the Tufah district, explained army spokesman Hagari.

Destruction is on a massive scale

Israel's weeks of bombing have caused enormous destruction in the sealed-off coastal strip, which is barely larger than the city of Munich. As the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing the US intelligence agency US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Israel's army had dropped 29,000 bombs by mid-December alone. Almost 70 percent of the 439,000 houses and apartments were damaged or destroyed. The industrial zone in the north has also been almost completely destroyed, it said, citing an analysis by the World Bank.

“The word 'Gaza' will go down in history like Dresden and other famous cities that were bombed,” the newspaper quoted Robert Pape, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, as saying. In view of the catastrophic humanitarian situation and the high number of civilian victims, Israel has recently come under increasing international criticism. But the government remains tough. “Hamas will be defeated,” Netanyahu said, quoting Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi’s words: “The war will continue for many months.”







Israel's head of government refuses to resign

However, after a year in office, Netanyahu is also under strong domestic pressure. The head of government is met with distrust among his own population. According to polls, the majority of Israelis want him to resign after the end of the Gaza war at the latest. However, Netanyahu refused to resign on Saturday. “The only thing I will step away from is Hamas. That's what I'm dealing with,” he said, according to the Times of Israel.

Many people accuse the Israeli head of government of not yet admitting personal responsibility for allowing the Hamas massacre to take place in Israel on October 7th. With 1,200 deaths, it was the worst massacre in Israel's history. Around 240 people were deported to Gaza. According to Israeli information, almost 130 hostages are still being held there.