It’s a total clash in the Gaza Strip and if on one side US President Joe Biden launched theyet another appeal to moderation asking Israel for “less invasive actions” against al Shifa hospital on the other side Israeli troops have taken the parliament in Gaza City and the hospitals have now become a battlefield: “Hamas has lost control” of the Strip with its militiamen “fleeing” to the south, while the UN has warned that humanitarian operations will cease “within 48 hours”. due to lack of fuel.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke yesterday about the collapse of the regime. «Hamas does not have the strength to stop the army. The terrorists are on the run and civilians are looting their bases. They no longer have faith in the government”, announced Gallant while the photo that some are already calling historic of the troops displaying the flags with the Star of David inside the hall where the Hamas representatives met was bouncing around on social media.

THE hard fighting in progress they partly have their own epicenter around hospitals. Hamas has made them places of resistance against the army, often barricading themselves inside and transforming them into real forts. Or in hiding places for hostages, as military spokesman Daniel Hagari denounced, evoking the presence of prisoners inside the Rantisi pediatric hospital in Gaza City. The latest clash took place at Al Quds: the military made it known that they had eliminated 21 militiamen of “a terrorist team that infiltrated the hospital area” together with a group of civilians and then began shooting at the soldiers “with a grenade launcher and other weapons”.

Another example, the IDF denounced, also publishing videos, of “Hamas’ continuous abuse of civilian structures, including hospitals”. The fact is that assistance has now collapsed. Al Shifa – the largest hospital in the Strip under which Israel believes Hamas central command is hiding and which according to the WHO is now reduced “almost to a cemetery” – “it no longer works” due to the power outages and of lack of fuel, said Christian Lindmeier, spokesperson for the World Health Organization. According to the official, Around the structure «there are corpses that cannot be taken care of and who cannot even be buried or taken to a morgue.” Hamas complained that so far “27 adult patients” who were hospitalized in intensive care and “7 premature newborns” kept in incubators have died in the hospital. In the structure – according to Mohammed Zaqout, director of Gaza hospitals – there are approximately 650 patients, 500 healthcare workers and 2,500 displaced people.

In this humanitarian disaster, UNRWA (the UN agency for Palestinian refugees) announced that the organization’s trucks also “ran out of fuel”. «Today – explained his manager in Gaza Thomas White – we will not be able to receive the aid arriving from the Rafah crossing.

Hamas for its part has threatened that Hezbollah will fully go to war against Israel if the Palestinian faction is on the verge of being destroyed. «Now – Ahmed Abdul Hadi said to NBC – is not the time. The red line for Hezbollah is the total destruction of the resistance in Gaza.” And it’s no coincidence that the situation with the Shiite militiamen in Lebanon is becoming increasingly incandescent. «Whoever thinks that he can extend attacks against our forces and our civilians – warned the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – play with fire. AND we will respond to the fire with even greater fire. Don’t put us to the test.” Finally, the issue of about remains unresolved 240 hostages. Hamas he made it known that his line is that of a complete prisoner exchange and not a partial one», which had been rumored in recent days. A position that Israel has rejected, focusing instead on military pressure.

The High Representative of the EU Josep Borrell will take off on Wednesday for Israel, Palestine, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan to discuss humanitarian assistance, i.e. aid delivery, and political issues with regional leaders. While in European capitals are not sitting idle. An Italian-French-German document brought the need for isolation to the attention of the other partners Hamas. «We must prevent him from harmingreduce its funding and avoid a surge in anti-Semitism in Europe and around the world”, said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The document explicitly speaks of sanctions on the group – already defined as terrorist by the EU – on the basis of existing or new regimes. The feasibility process then proceeds Cypriot proposal – the creation of a humanitarian bridge by sea, with headquarters on the island – now linked to technical questions, i.e. how to create a “floating dock” to deliver aid to Gaza. It’s a difficult match also because the Arab countries – recalls Borrell – don’t want to hear about the ‘day after’ at the moment and focus on the here and now. “The priority now is to put an end to the war and allow sufficient aid to enter the Strip,” declares King Abdallah of Jordan.

To know more:

– Abigail, the youngest of the Israeli hostages: “She is three years old and just wants to play”

– Israeli historian Ilan Pappé: “There are no good colonizers. Oslo Accords Killed by Netanyahu”

What happened yesterday