Zuvor waren am Abend bei einem Raketenangriff auf den von Israel besetzten Golanhöhen mindestens zwölf Kinder und Jugendliche getötet worden. Eine Rakete iranischer Bauart schlug dort auf einem belebten Fußballplatz ein. Israel macht die Hizbullah für den Angriff verantwortlich. In einer Erklärung der Schiiten-Miliz hieß es indes, man habe mit dem Vorfall nichts zu tun. UN-Vertreter riefen beide Parteien nachdrücklich zu „größtmöglicher Zurückhaltung“ auf. Auch die USA und die EU verurteilten den Angriff und warnten vor einer Eskalation der Gewalt in der Region.

Israel droht Hizbullah mit Vergeltung

Israels Präsident Izchak Herzog zeigte sich nach dem Raketenangriff entsetzt. „Die Terroristen der Hizbullah haben heute Kinder brutal angegriffen und ermordet, deren einziges Verbrechen darin bestand, Fußball zu spielen“, schrieb er auf X. Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu drohte umgehend mit Vergeltung. „Die Hizbullah wird einen hohen Preis dafür bezahlen, einen Preis, den sie bislang noch nicht bezahlt hat“, sagte Netanjahu nach Angaben seines Büros.

Der Regierungschef wollte am Sonntag nach seiner Rückkehr aus den USA das Sicherheitskabinett einberufen, hieß es weiter. Netanjahu hatte in den USA eine Rede vor dem Kongress gehalten und US-Präsident Joe Biden, Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris und Ex-Präsident und Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump getroffen. Seine Abreise aus Washington zog er um mehrere Stunden vor.

In einer Erklärung der Hizbullah hieß es, man habe mit dem Vorfall nichts zu tun. Man weise die Vorwürfe, Madschd al-Schams angegriffen zu haben, kategorisch zurück. Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari bezeichnete dies als eine „Lüge“. Bei dem Geschoss habe es sich um eine iranische Rakete vom Typ Farak-1 gehandelt, die nur die Hizbullah verwende. Das hätten forensische Untersuchungen ergeben. Die Schiiten-Miliz wird vom Iran unterstützt und teilt dessen israelfeindliche Haltung. „Die Hizbullah steckt hinter dieser Katastrophe und muss die Konsequenzen tragen“, sagte Hagari.

Expert believes miss is possible

Israeli military expert Sarit Zehavi pointed out that the Shiite militia had previously claimed responsibility for attacks on an Israeli military base on Mount Hermon. “It is very easy to miss the base on Mount Hermon with inaccurate rockets such as the Farak,” she said. Majd al-Shams is located directly below it.

The Shiite militia, meanwhile, says it is preparing for a potentially serious attack by Israel. “We have been on standby for months and are on the lookout for any attack from the enemy,” the German Press Agency learned from Hezbollah circles. “This is nothing new, we are on constant standby.” Now they are expecting a possibly “hard attack,” the circles said.

The rocket attack has fueled fears in the US government that an open war could break out between Israel and Hezbollah, wrote the well-connected Israeli journalist Barak Ravid in the US portal “Axios”. “What happened today could be the trigger for what we have been fearing and trying to prevent for ten months,” Ravid quoted a US government official as saying. The USA is Israel’s most important ally. American and French diplomats have been trying for months to ease the conflict between Israel and the Shiite militia.

“We urge the parties to exercise the greatest possible restraint and to end the ongoing heavy firefights,” said a joint statement from the head of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, Aroldo Lázaro, and the special coordinator for the country, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. The fighting “could spark a larger conflagration that would plunge the entire region into an unimaginable catastrophe,” warned the two UN representatives.

USA stands “ironically” and “unwaveringly” by Israel

A spokesman for the US National Security Council condemned the rocket attack and said in a statement: “Our support for Israel’s security against all Iranian-backed terrorist groups, including the Lebanese Hezbollah, is ironclad and unwavering.” The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, spoke on X of a “painful evening” and demanded: “These murderous attacks must stop.” The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was shocked by the attack. “We call on all sides to exercise extreme restraint and to avoid any further escalation,” he said on X.

The rocket attack hit a place where mainly Arabic-speaking Druze live. The religious community emerged from Shiite Islam in the 11th century and today mainly lives in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan. In the respective countries, its members value internal cohesion and loyalty to the respective state. In Israel, many Druze volunteer to serve in the army.

Since the Gaza war began last October, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been fighting almost daily. At least 100 civilians have been killed on the Lebanese side, and around 360 Hezbollah fighters have been killed. There have also been deaths on the Israeli side. Tens of thousands have been displaced by the fighting on both sides of the border.

The rocket attack followed an Israeli attack in the village of Kfar Kila near the Lebanese-Israeli border in which Hezbollah said four of its members were killed. The Iran-backed militia says it is acting in solidarity with Hamas, which is also active in Lebanon.

Silent march instead of slogans

The tragedy in Majd al-Shams overshadowed the weekly demonstrations demanding that the Netanyahu government reach an agreement to release the hostages held by Hamas. Around 1,000 people demonstrated again in Jerusalem on Saturday evening. This time they refrained from shouting slogans and marched in silence to Netanyahu’s residence, the Times of Israel reported.

The indirect talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages are set to continue in Rome on Sunday. Hopes for progress in the talks, which are being mediated by the USA, Qatar and Egypt, are limited. Netanyahu recently formulated additional conditions for a deal that are likely to be unacceptable to Hamas.