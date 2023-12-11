DThe Israeli military says it has attacked more than 22,000 targets since the war in the Gaza Strip began a good two months ago. The coastal area on the Mediterranean sealed off by Israel is only slightly larger in area than the city of Munich. The Israeli army also announced on Sunday evening that several commanders of two northern Hamas brigades, which had around 14,500 men under their command, had been killed. The army published the names of the “eliminated” men.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Hamas fighters to lay down their weapons. “In recent days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our armed forces,” the politician said in a video message distributed on Sunday evening. The war will continue, “but this is the beginning of the end for Hamas,” he added. “I say to the Hamas terrorists: It’s over. Don't die for (Gaza Hamas chief Jihia) Sinwar. Surrender – now,” Netanyahu said.

The Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other groups on October 7th in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip. More than 1,200 people were killed in the unprecedented attacks. Israel then began massive air strikes and, since the end of October, a ground offensive in the area. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, around 18,000 people have now been killed and more than 49,200 injured.