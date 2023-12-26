The war in Gaza “will continue for many more months.” This was announced after a visit to the north of the Strip by the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army (IDF), Lieutenant General Herzi Halevion the day a collaborator of Benjamin Netanyahuthe Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermeris in the United States to discuss a next phase of the war and the post-war future of Gaza, meeting at White House the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Meanwhile, there have been deadly attacks, including one on a Palestinian refugee camp, and continued bombing, with orders to evacuate new areas in the Gaza Strip. The IDF is expanding operations against Hamasclaiming to be close to the «dismantling of battalions in the north» and of wanting to reach the militia leadership, despite the latter's declarations of not giving up. Regional tensions are growing, with Israel involved in clashes on several fronts: Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran. The cross-attacks have caused deaths and tensions, involving Hezbollah, theIran and other militias supported by the latter. Yemeni rebels have caused attacks problems in the Red Sea, leading the United States to lead a naval mission to protect the routes. In the last few hours, a drone attack in Iraq has wounded US soldiersleading to U.S. reprisals against Iran-linked militias.

