The UN is an anti-Semitic, anti-Israeli organization that supports terrorism and the blame lies with its secretary general Antonio Guterres. After UNRWA, the United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees, it is the entire Glass Palace that ends up in the sights of an Israel that feels surrounded despite the stainless protective umbrella of the USA which has just been scratched by Washington's warnings on risks of a large-scale ground offensive in Rafah.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz was the spokesperson for the common feeling in the executive of the Jewish State, praising the “historic decision” of the US Congress to freeze American funding for UNRWA for a year and firing chained balls at Guterres . “Under his leadership the UN has become an anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli institution that offers protection and encourages terrorists”, thundered the head of Israeli diplomacy, commenting on Guterres' visit to the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing.

«He blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza without in any way condemning the Hamas-Isis terrorists who plunder humanitarian aid and without condemning UNRWA which cooperates with the terrorists and without calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all the Israeli hostages », accused Katz again.

And while the UN Security Council postponed the vote on a new resolution for the ceasefire until Monday, Guterres, who arrived in Rafah early in the morning, did not mince his words: «Nothing justifies the horrible attack by Hamas » against Israel but «nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people», he reiterated, concerned by the intolerable degradation of the humanitarian situation in the Strip where «children, women, men are stuck in a non-stop nightmare». «The time has come for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire» in Gaza, was the appeal of the secretary general, who asked Israel for «total and unrestricted access to humanitarian goods» for the population persecuted by «hunger and famine”.

But the distribution of aid, which arrives slowly, has become a poker game with death for the exhausted people. According to Hamas, the Israeli army fired on crowds queuing at a distribution point on the outskirts of Gaza City, killing 19 people and wounding dozens. The IDF has denied this outright. And, as always, it is impossible to independently verify what happened. Meanwhile, Yaron Finkelman, head of the Southern Command, spoke on the operations underway at the al-Shifa hospital, which according to the military spokesperson led to the killing of 170 “terrorists” in a week. “We will finish this operation only when the last terrorists will be in our hands, dead or alive”, he clarified. Hours earlier the military spokesperson had specified that “the operations are carried out with precision, without causing harm to civilians, patients or medical personnel”. While the Hamas Ministry of Health reported five deaths among the wounded Palestinians in the hospital. In addition to al Shifa, military actions continue in Qarara, near Khan Younis, and in the refugee camps in the central sector of the Strip. On day number 169 of the war, the Palestinian deaths – according to the figures provided by Hamas – reached 32,142 and a glimmer of hope for the release of the Israeli hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of Hamas prisoners was opened in the new round of talks in Qatar.

