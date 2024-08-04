Maximum alert for the Israeli army. The attack by Iran is “imminent” also for the United States. Maybe today. Tehran rejects the appeal for moderation by the Arab states. Netanyahu calls together the military and intelligence leaders: “We will ask a very high price from anyone who attacks us”, he says. Rockets on the Jewish state from Hezbollah. Italy, like the USA and Great Britain, also invites about 3 thousand citizens to leave Lebanon immediately. The soldiers of the UNIFIL mission will remain. Tajani calls a meeting of the G7 ministers to “stop the escalation”. Moscow sends weapons, electronic warfare systems and Iskander missiles to Tehran. “Enough war in the Middle East, do not suffocate peace. Attacks and targeted killings are not the solution”, says the Pope at the Angelus.

