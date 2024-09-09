Israel Strikes Again in Syria. After the attack last April on the Iranian consulate in Damascus which provoked an unprecedented response from Tehran with drones and missiles against the Jewish state, This time, IDF jets struck several military sites in the Masyaf area during the night between Sunday and Mondayin the central-western province of Hama, causing dozens of casualties and once again arousing the wrath of Iran.

According to the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria, At least 26 people were killed in the raids that reportedly targeted, with 14 missiles, also a research center that develops Iranian weaponsin particular “drones and precision missiles”. Among the victims identified, the London-based NGO added, there are 11 pro-Iranian Syrian militiamen, 2 Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, 4 government soldiers and at least 5 civilians. At least 32 people have been injured.

The Israeli army, as usual, did not confirm the attacks on Syrian territorywhile Damascus – which denounced the death of “18 martyrs” – claimed, through the official agency Sana, to have “shot down some missiles” of the “Israeli enemy”.

The Jewish state has, however, already warned Iran several times against expanding into Syria. and from continuing to arm and support its direct enemies such as the Lebanese Hezbollah against which the IDF has a ready “operational plan”. Israeli fighter jets and helicopters also attacked Hezbollah military facilities in southern Lebanon last nightthe IDF announced.

Former Minister Benny Gantzwho resigned last June from the emergency government formed after October 7 in disagreement with the prime minister, warned: “Without an agreement with Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza, a war with Hezbollah is imminent”.

