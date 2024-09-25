“Your boots will enter the villages that Hezbollah has transformed into a vast military post”: these words, addressed to the troops by the head of the Israeli army, They are a sign that the war in southern Lebanon could escalate dramatically at any moment..

The script so far has followed the evolution of the conflict in Gazanamely the prolonged bombing of enemy positions to clear the way for ground troops, the mobilization of reservists (two brigades deployed in the north) and the request for civilians to evacuate border villages.

An Israeli push to which the militiamen of the Party of God are responding blow for blow, flooding Galilee with rockets and even going so far as to launch a ballistic missile on Tel Aviv for the first timeIt is a cliff-edge scenario, amid feverish attempts by international diplomacy to avoid the worst.

Tel Aviv, Hezbollah missile intercepted: the device was aimed at a Mossad base



But also the American president Joe Biden has admitted in the last few hours that a “full-scale war in the Middle East is possible”. Missiles and bombs continue to darken the skies of the northern front.

The Israelis reported that their fighter jets hit 2,000 Shiite militant positions in three days.. On the other side, alarm sirens sounded up to a hundred kilometers from the border, in Tel Aviv, when Hezbollah launched a surface-to-surface missile that, according to the Israeli military, was intercepted. The target was the Mossad headquartersaccused of beheading the military leadership of the Lebanese movement exploding thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies.

In New York, on the sidelines of the UN Assembly, attempts are being made to avert this escalation and Netanyahu himself would have given the go-ahead to negotiations for a truce in Lebanon, mediated by the US and the Europeans, but Meanwhile, Washington has decided to deploy a reinforcement of troops in Cyprus.

For further information: