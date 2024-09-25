“Your boots will enter the villages that Hezbollah has transformed into a vast military post”: these words, addressed to the troops by the head of the Israeli army, They are a sign that the war in southern Lebanon could escalate dramatically at any moment..
The script so far has followed the evolution of the conflict in Gazanamely the prolonged bombing of enemy positions to clear the way for ground troops, the mobilization of reservists (two brigades deployed in the north) and the request for civilians to evacuate border villages.
An Israeli push to which the militiamen of the Party of God are responding blow for blow, flooding Galilee with rockets and even going so far as to launch a ballistic missile on Tel Aviv for the first timeIt is a cliff-edge scenario, amid feverish attempts by international diplomacy to avoid the worst.
Tel Aviv, Hezbollah missile intercepted: the device was aimed at a Mossad base
But also the American president Joe Biden has admitted in the last few hours that a “full-scale war in the Middle East is possible”. Missiles and bombs continue to darken the skies of the northern front.
The Israelis reported that their fighter jets hit 2,000 Shiite militant positions in three days.. On the other side, alarm sirens sounded up to a hundred kilometers from the border, in Tel Aviv, when Hezbollah launched a surface-to-surface missile that, according to the Israeli military, was intercepted. The target was the Mossad headquartersaccused of beheading the military leadership of the Lebanese movement exploding thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies.
In New York, on the sidelines of the UN Assembly, attempts are being made to avert this escalation and Netanyahu himself would have given the go-ahead to negotiations for a truce in Lebanon, mediated by the US and the Europeans, but Meanwhile, Washington has decided to deploy a reinforcement of troops in Cyprus.
France, US propose 21-day truce in Lebanon
France says it has been working with the United States on a plan for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah to allow for talks between the sides. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told the UN Security Council that the proposal would be made public soon. “We expect both sides to accept it without delay,” he said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US administration is “intensely engaged with a range of partners to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon and work towards a ceasefire agreement that would have many benefits for all concerned.”
Guterres: Escalation in Lebanon is in no one’s interest, we support efforts to reach a ceasefire
“Diplomatic efforts have intensified to reach a ceasefire and we fully support these efforts. A military escalation is in no one’s interest,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a Security Council meeting on Lebanon, imploring the UN body to help the parties “put out this fire.”
Guterres: “Lebanon on the brink. Monday the bloodiest day in the country in a generation”
“Hell is breaking loose in Lebanon. The country is on the brink of collapse,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council. “Monday was the bloodiest day in the country in a generation.”
Israel, we prefer diplomacy but we will use all means: “Violence can end immediately if Hezbollah stops the aggression”
“Our position on Lebanon is clear, we prefer diplomacy, but if diplomacy fails then we will use all the tools at our disposal under international law. The cycle of violence can end immediately if Hezbollah stops its aggression,” Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said ahead of the Security Council’s emergency meeting on Lebanon.
Israel, Netanyahu in New York today, at the UN on Friday morning
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in New York today and will address the UN General Assembly on Friday morning, Ambassador to the Glass Palace Danny Danon said ahead of the Security Council’s emergency meeting on Lebanon.
72 Dead Today in Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 72 people were killed and 392 others were injured in IDF airstrikes in Lebanon today. The IDF says it targeted Hezbollah sites, including homes where the terror group stored ammunition. It warned civilians before carrying out the strikes.
Middle East: Biden talks with Macron about ceasefire efforts in Lebanon
U.S. President Joe Biden met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah and prevent a wider war, the White House said. The leaders also discussed our support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression and the joint statement the leaders will sign pledging to support Ukraine’s reconstruction.
Iran: With escalation we will support Lebanon by all means. The warning at the UN security meeting on Lebanon
Iran will support Lebanon with “all means” if the war with Israel escalates, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on the sidelines of the UN security meeting on Lebanon.
