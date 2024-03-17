There is mystery about the fate of Marwan Issa, number 2 of the Qassam Brigades and ranking member of Hamas. Unidentified sources from the Islamic faction, cited by the Jerusalem Post, said that he was dead. And while new talks are about to open in Doha in Qatar to reach a new truce, international pressure on Israel is growing more and more to block the military operation in Rafah, in the south of the Strip, where over a million displaced people are crowded Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military action in Rafah – confirmed today by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – worries the international community. «We and the European leaders – underlined Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi at the summit with the EU in Cairo, where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also present – have agreed to reject the hypothesis of a military operation by Israel in Rafah , which would double the extent of the humanitarian catastrophe suffered by civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

«We are very concerned – confirmed Commission President von der Leyen – about the risks that a large-scale offensive in Rafah could have on the vulnerable civilian population. This must be avoided at all costs.” Netanyahu countered that “no international pressure” will prevent Israel from achieving its goals in the war on Hamas. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz – on a visit to Israel – denounced that we cannot “stand by and watch the Palestinians die of hunger” and that for this reason a “long-lasting” ceasefire is necessary.

On the 163rd day of the war, the dead in Gaza, according to Hamas data, which cannot be independently verified, have reached 31,645, with 73,676 people injured.

Insights: