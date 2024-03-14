Hamas presented to the mediators Egypt and Qatar, in the context of negotiations with Israel, “a global vision based on principles that it considers necessary for the agreement” on the exchange of prisoners. The Palestinian faction itself reported this on Telegram, reiterating its conditions «to stop the aggression against our people in Gaza and provide them with relief and aid», including «the return of displaced persons to their places of residence and the withdrawal of occupation forces from the Gaza Strip.” Israel has always rejected the condition of total withdrawal from the Strip as “unacceptable”.

Jerusalem police will be on high alert today to mark the first Friday of Ramadan. This was reported by public television Kan, according to which 10,000 Palestinians from the West Bank will be allowed to participate in prayers at the al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount: just a fifth compared to last year due to tensions fueled by the ongoing war in Gaza and – according to Israel – by Hamas's continuous incitements to acts of violence. According to the broadcaster, the participation of Arab citizens of Israel in the prayers should instead be more conspicuous. Thousands of agents will be deployed in Jerusalem, and in particular within the walls of the Old City, to deal with possible emergency situations. “We have received dozens of warnings for possible attacks on the occasion of Ramadan,” said police spokesman Ely Levi after the attack that took place yesterday north of Beer Sheva in which an Israeli was killed by an Arab from Gaza who was then killed himself.

The US has finalized a draft UN Security Council resolution on the war between Israel and Hamas, usually the final step before calling for a vote on the text that would support international efforts to broker an immediate ceasefire as part of an agreement on the release of hostages.

