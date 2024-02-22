Three thousand Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages. This, according to Egyptian sources, is the new request made by Hamas in the context of the talks with the mediators which took place in Cairo and which recorded “progress”. While caution remains, many sources have nevertheless indicated that negotiations are moving towards the right track for the release of the kidnapped and a possible truce in Gaza. Now the helm of negotiations passes from Cairo – where Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been present for days – to Paris. Negotiations led by CIA director William Burns will take place in the French capital from Friday together with Egypt and Qatar with the probable arrival of the heads of the Mossad, David Barnea, and the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar. White House envoy Brett McGurk – who is on a mission in Israel – informed Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that, according to US estimates, “there is progress in the negotiations”.

The request of the three thousand Palestinian prisoners – according to Egyptian sources collected by Wall Street Journal – it is a small number compared to the demands of the Islamic faction in recent weeks which froze the negotiation. However, Hamas – and this is a further issue – has insisted that Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences in Israel be included. A group that includes prisoners subjected to maximum security regimes also sentenced to life imprisonment. Furthermore, again according to the sources reported by the WSJ, the start of the potential initial 6-week truce would trigger negotiations on a permanent ceasefire in the Strip and only if this materializes would Hamas complete the release of all the Israeli hostages. This timing has already been rejected by Israel, which now however must decide the next moves on the basis of new progress in the position of the Islamic faction. Gallant responded to McGurk's invitation to Paris by arguing that Israel will “expand the authority given to hostage negotiators.”

At the same time, he specified, “the army is preparing the continuation of intense ground operations” in the Strip because the important thing is to “dismantle the remaining Hamas battalions in the center and south of the Strip”. A clear reference to the announced ground operation in Rafah, the southernmost city of Gaza where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are gathered. While the G20 countries from Brazil have expressed their opinion for «the immediate opening of humanitarian access to Gaza leading to a ceasefire the fire”. On the 139th day of the war, the IDF continued operations both in Gaza City and in the south of the Palestinian enclave, especially in Khan Yunis. According to the AP – which cites health officials from the Strip – Israeli raids “have killed at least 48 people in the south and center of Gaza during the night, half of them women and children”.

The total deaths – according to Hamas which does not distinguish between civilians and militiamen – are almost 30 thousand. However, the army left the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, where drugs with the names of the hostages were found in recent days. A Palestinian attack in the West Bank killed an Israeli and injured 11 other people, including a pregnant woman. The three perpetrators were killed by a police officer. And the clash doesn't stop with the Lebanese Hezbollah either: launches from across the border and Israeli raids continued today too.

