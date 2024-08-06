Hours of great tension in the Middle East over rumors of imminent attacks by Iran in response to Israel for beheading the Hamas leadership. Hezbollah drones strike northern Israel. US officials say they have seen Iran moving missile launchers and conducting military exercises since the weekend. Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: “The (Israeli) wait is part of the punishment, the response and the battle that is also psychological.” Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 massacre, has been proclaimed political head of Hamas and therefore the successor to Ismail Haniyeh, killed six days ago in Tehran. The Islamic resistance movement Hamas heralds the appointment as “a strong message of resistance” sent to Israel.

