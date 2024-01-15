The hostages Yossi Sharabi, Itai Svirsky and Noa Argamani appeared in a video published by Hamas on Sunday evening to ask the Israeli government to bring them home. New footage, released by the armed wing of the Palestinian group, the Qassam Brigades, shows two lifeless bodies, probably of the two men, while Argamani, 26, says that his fellow prisoners were killed “by IDF attacks », the Israel Defense Forces.
Hamas, new video of the hostages: Noa Argamani announces the death of the two Israelis who were with her
The images of the kidnapping of the young woman aboard a motorbike at the Supernova rave in the Negev desert on October 7 had gone around the world. “Only military pressure on Hamas will lead to a new agreement on the hostages,” reiterated Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, responding to the fierce criticism of the government by the hostages' families. The situation is also increasingly tense in the waters of the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels have launched a missile off the coast of Yemen hitting an American-owned bulk carrier flying the flag of the Marshall Islands. The US Army Central Command said the ship, owned by Eagle Bulk, a company based in Stamford, Connecticut, “did not suffer any injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.”
The Yemeni rebels confirmed that they had “attacked a ship in the Red Sea that was headed for Israel, after it did not respond to warnings addressed to it” and reiterated that the raids on vehicles headed towards Israel will continue. “Yemen will become a cemetery for the Americans, who will leave the region humiliated,” is the warning launched by a member of the Houthis, Ali al-Qahoum. In response, new bombings were recorded near the airport of the port city of Hodeidah, where numerous bases of the rebel group are located.
The West Bank is also 'on the brink of explosion', some Israeli officials admitted, commenting on Tel Aviv's decision to transfer the elite Duvdevan special forces unit there from Gaza. In the last 24 hours, a 37-year-old was killed at the Nour Shams checkpoint, east of Tulkarem, while a boy and a girl in their early twenties were killed in clashes that broke out during a Tel Aviv army operation south of Hebron , in the city of Dura. The two were hit by a bullet in the heart and head respectively.
And they came from the West Bank two attackers who attacked passers-by in the city of Ra'anana, in central Israel, less than 20 kilometers from Tel Aviv. A “terrorist attack”, defined it by the police, who arrested them. Ahmed Zidat, 25, and Mahmoud Zidad, 44, are relatives and residents of the town of Bani Naim. They were illegally on Israeli territory. After attacking some people outside a shopping centre, one of the two stole a car from a car wash and went on a mad dash, knocking over those who were in his path. Then he decided to change cars, stabbing an elderly woman in a car and throwing her to the ground. So he continued driving, hitting passers-by, before being stopped by officers. The woman, a 70-year-old, died in hospital, while 17 other people were injured, including two French people. «A natural response to the massacres of the occupation and the continuous attacks against the Palestinian people», commented Hamas. Like the air attacks that continued on the Gaza Strip, particularly in the south, raising the toll of Palestinian deaths to over 24,000.
Iran bombs targets in Iraq and Syria. Several explosions reported near the US consulate in Erbil
Iraqi Foreign Minister: “The missiles in Erbil are an attack on our sovereignty”
We strongly condemn the “aggression” in Erbil as an “attack on our sovereignty”. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry says so, referring to the missile attacks claimed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards during the night. The Iranian attack in Erbil targeted residential areas and caused civilian casualties, adds the Foreign Ministry in Baghdad. “We will take legal measures against the aggression in Erbil, including appeal to the Security Council,” Iraq adds.
Another Israeli soldier fallen in Gaza: the toll rises to 189 soldiers killed
Israel has announced the death of another soldier killed in combat in southern Gaza. The military spokesperson made this known, adding that he is reservist Nitzan Schessler (21 years old). The toll of soldiers killed – since the start of the ground operation – is now 189.
Guterres: “The US and UK aggression in Yemen against the Houthis may cause an escalation”
“The US and UK aggression against Yemen can lead to an escalation of tensions in the West Asian region,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres late Monday evening. The Iranian diplomat also called the attacks on the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis, which took place in response to the group's attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, “illegal” and “a strategic mistake.” Amirabdollahian stressed that the Yemeni Houthis' attacks aim to “end Israel's crimes and genocide in Gaza.” According to state TV, Guterres, for his part, called on Iran to contribute to strengthening peace and stability in the region.
The Israeli army: “Noa is alive, we did not hit a house where hostages were hidden”
The Israeli military believes Noa Argamani, the 26-year-old hostage in Gaza who appeared in three videos released by Hamas, is alive, the Times of Israel reports. Military spokesman Hagari said Hamas' claim that the military struck a building where the 3 hostages, Itay, Yossi and Noa, were held, killing the first two, is false. “Itay was not killed by us. It's a lie,” Hagari said. “The building where they were prisoners was not attacked.” “We don't strike if we know there are hostages. We struck targets close to that place”, “the families informed of the concern about their fate”.
Trump announces: if re-elected, the wars in Israel and Ukraine will soon end
If he is re-elected in November the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine will be resolved “very quickly”. Former US President Donald Trump said this after his victory at the Republican caucuses in Iowa. Trump said that if he were still president “Russia would never have attacked, Israel would never have attacked” and promised to quickly resolve both issues if he is re-elected in November. “The situation in Ukraine is so horrible, the situation in Israel is so horrible, but we will resolve it very quickly,” he concluded without providing further details.
US proposal: Israel invade southern Lebanon
American President Joe Biden's envoy, Amos Hochstein, reportedly proposed during his visit to Beirut last week to push Hezbollah back seven kilometers from the border with Israel and to position the Lebanese army in southern Lebanon. This was reported by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, close to Hezbollah.
The US condemns Iran's attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan
The US condemns Iran's attacks on Iraqi Kurdistan, branded by the State Department as “irresponsible” attacks.
Guterres: “Investigate the sexual violence committed by Hamas on 27 October”
“The reports of sexual violence committed by Hamas and others on 7 October must be rigorously investigated and prosecuted”: the secretary general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, wrote on his X account. “Nothing can justify the deliberate killing, wounding and abduction of civilians. Nothing can justify firing rockets at civilian targets,” Guterres added in a post published in the early hours of today.
Israel attacks Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military announced on Monday evening that fighter jets attacked “operational infrastructure” belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. This was reported by Haaretz, specifying that “targets in the village of Maroun El Ras” were “attacked”. Previously, the military itself had reported that interceptor missiles had been launched against suspected aerial targets in Lebanese airspace.
Gaza: average, 25 dead in new Israeli raids on the Strip
The Palestinian news agency Wafa says 25 people were killed and dozens more injured in Israeli shelling carried out last night in several areas of the Gaza Strip.
Local medical sources report 11 victims from air raids on a house in Mirage, north of the southern city of Rafah; eight people died following a bombing near the Civil Protection headquarters in Khan Yunis, in the center of the Strip; four victims were caused by a raid on the Bureij refugee camp, also in the central area of the Palestinian enclave; two people died in a bombing in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza city. The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Strip in the last 24 is at least 132 deaths, again according to Palestinian medical sources cited by Wafa.
Iran: Mossad headquarters in Erbil destroyed
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed to have “targeted and destroyed one of the main espionage headquarters of the Zionist regime (Mossad) in the Kurdistan region of Iraq” in the raid with “ballistic missiles” on Erbil in northern Iraq. This was announced by the Iranian Fars agency. According to the statement, the target was “the center for the development of espionage operations and the planning of terrorist actions in the region and above all in our beloved country.” “The offensive operations will continue until the last drops of the martyrs' blood are avenged,” the statement concludes.
