The hostages Yossi Sharabi, Itai Svirsky and Noa Argamani appeared in a video published by Hamas on Sunday evening to ask the Israeli government to bring them home. New footage, released by the armed wing of the Palestinian group, the Qassam Brigades, shows two lifeless bodies, probably of the two men, while Argamani, 26, says that his fellow prisoners were killed “by IDF attacks », the Israel Defense Forces.

The images of the kidnapping of the young woman aboard a motorbike at the Supernova rave in the Negev desert on October 7 had gone around the world. “Only military pressure on Hamas will lead to a new agreement on the hostages,” reiterated Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, responding to the fierce criticism of the government by the hostages' families. The situation is also increasingly tense in the waters of the Red Sea, where Houthi rebels have launched a missile off the coast of Yemen hitting an American-owned bulk carrier flying the flag of the Marshall Islands. The US Army Central Command said the ship, owned by Eagle Bulk, a company based in Stamford, Connecticut, “did not suffer any injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.”

The Yemeni rebels confirmed that they had “attacked a ship in the Red Sea that was headed for Israel, after it did not respond to warnings addressed to it” and reiterated that the raids on vehicles headed towards Israel will continue. “Yemen will become a cemetery for the Americans, who will leave the region humiliated,” is the warning launched by a member of the Houthis, Ali al-Qahoum. In response, new bombings were recorded near the airport of the port city of Hodeidah, where numerous bases of the rebel group are located.

The West Bank is also 'on the brink of explosion', some Israeli officials admitted, commenting on Tel Aviv's decision to transfer the elite Duvdevan special forces unit there from Gaza. In the last 24 hours, a 37-year-old was killed at the Nour Shams checkpoint, east of Tulkarem, while a boy and a girl in their early twenties were killed in clashes that broke out during a Tel Aviv army operation south of Hebron , in the city of Dura. The two were hit by a bullet in the heart and head respectively.

And they came from the West Bank two attackers who attacked passers-by in the city of Ra'anana, in central Israel, less than 20 kilometers from Tel Aviv. A “terrorist attack”, defined it by the police, who arrested them. Ahmed Zidat, 25, and Mahmoud Zidad, 44, are relatives and residents of the town of Bani Naim. They were illegally on Israeli territory. After attacking some people outside a shopping centre, one of the two stole a car from a car wash and went on a mad dash, knocking over those who were in his path. Then he decided to change cars, stabbing an elderly woman in a car and throwing her to the ground. So he continued driving, hitting passers-by, before being stopped by officers. The woman, a 70-year-old, died in hospital, while 17 other people were injured, including two French people. «A natural response to the massacres of the occupation and the continuous attacks against the Palestinian people», commented Hamas. Like the air attacks that continued on the Gaza Strip, particularly in the south, raising the toll of Palestinian deaths to over 24,000.

