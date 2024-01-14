«Hamas published a video of three hostages in the evening». Haaretz reports it, specifying that the three are «Noa Argamani, Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky. Noa, 26 years old, was kidnapped from a party in Re'im and was captured on video while she was being transported on a motorbike to the Gaza Strip. Itay Svirski, 38, from Tel Aviv, was kidnapped while visiting his family in Kibbutz Be'eri. His parents, Orit and Rafi Svirski, were murdered. Yossi Sharabi, 53, from Be'eri, was instead kidnapped from his home.” The video arrives exactly 100 days after October 7th.

Meanwhile, the pressure from the families of the hostages is mounting on the Israeli government and above all on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. From the thousands of demonstrators in Tel Aviv of the Family Forum, in the streets for 24 hours, the demand was forcefully raised that more must be done to immediately free the over 130 prisoners still in Gaza. A frustration that is also shared by US President Joe Biden who, according to Axios sources, “has lost patience” with Netanyahu. And because the Israeli leader would have “rejected most of the US administration's requests” on the war in Gaza. But above all the feeling in Washington is that the Israeli prime minister “is dragging out the war for political and personal reasons” and the release of the kidnapped people “is not his priority”.

