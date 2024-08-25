Hamas rejected Israel’s new ceasefire conditions. Tensions then erupted yesterday, when Israel has launched an attack on missile launchers in Lebanon, which were set to attack Tel Aviv territory in turn. AND Hezbollah responded with a hail of rockets on 11 Israeli sites. The fear of an escalation is increasingly concrete and the invitation of the coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon and the peacekeeping forces in the country has arrived to both Hezbollah and Israel to a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered the presence of two aircraft carriers in the Middle East. The Pentagon said, thus strengthening the US military presence in the context of growing regional tensions. The announcement represents a change. The Pentagon had initially deployed the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to the region with a plan to replace the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group.

