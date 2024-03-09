There will be no agreement between Israel and Hamas before Ramadan and further tensions are feared. On the eve of the start of the holy month for Muslims, Israel said it was experiencing a deep stalemate in negotiations for an agreement on a possible truce in Gaza and the release of the hostages. Not only that: he believes that Hamas intends to use Ramadan to “set the region on fire”. US President Joe Biden also declared that he considered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Strip to be “difficult” in the next few hours, and for this reason he said he was “very” worried about the violence that could break out during the entire period, especially in East Jerusalem where there is the Temple Mount and an expected intense influx of Muslim faithful for prayers.

The certification of yet another failure in the negotiations took place in the meeting between the head of the Mossad David Barnea and the director of the CIA William Burns, after the latter left Cairo in the middle of the week at the end of the talks between the mediators and the delegation of Hamas. According to Israel, the meeting between Burns and Barnea had to take note that Hamas “is reinforcing its position that it is not interested in the agreement and seeks to inflame the region during Ramadan at the expense of the Palestinian residents of the Strip.” An Israeli source, quoted by Ynet, then explained that Hamas's intention is to use the suffering of the population of Gaza to “increase the pressure” of world public opinion on Israel and obtain “better conditions in the negotiations”. The meeting between Burns and Barnea – underlined the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on behalf of the Mossad – was held “as part of the incessant effort to promote another agreement for the return of the hostages”.

However, the Mossad has not closed every door, making it known that “contacts and collaboration with the mediators continue constantly in an attempt to reduce the gaps”. Also because the families of the 134 hostages still prisoners in Gaza have made it known that they have received dozens of “signs of life” from their relatives. Hints that Israel cannot afford to ignore.

The war in Gaza has also sparked yet another harsh clash between Turkish President Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The first – after saying that he “firmly” supported the leaders of Hamas – again compared the second to “Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin”. The second responded in kind by stating that he does not accept “moral sermons from those who support the murderers and rapists of Hamas. Who denies the Armenian holocaust, massacres the Kurds in his own country and puts opponents of the regime and journalists in prison.”

Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of the Shin Bet (Israel's Internal Security) Ronen Bar have meanwhile approved the plans for the continuation of the war. On the 155th day of the war, the IDF is continuing to operate throughout the Strip, especially in the south. In Rafah, on the border with Egypt, the army, after inviting residents to evacuate, struck the al Masri residential tower designated as a “Hamas military asset”.

And while the humanitarian launches of the United States and other nations for the population of Gaza continue, in Cyprus the ship of the NGO Open Arms loaded direct aid to the Palestinians, while the launch of the maritime corridor announced by the USA, EU is also awaited and Emirates. The Palestinian agency Wafa has meanwhile denounced the killing, in an Israeli raid, of “at least 10 civilians, including children, in a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Strip”. The death toll from the Israeli attacks on Gaza – according to data from the Hamas health ministry, which cannot be independently verified – has risen to 30,960, of which 82 in the last 24 hours. The injured, according to the same source, are over 72,524. Tension between Israel and Lebanon also continues: between Hezbollah rockets from across the border and IDF raids, a joint patrol of the Lebanese army and the Unifil peacekeeping mission was attacked west of the city of Aita al-Lebanon. Shab, in southern Lebanon. No soldier was injured.

