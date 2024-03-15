Tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, with Palestinian factions firmly opposing the creation of a new government. Meanwhile, the IDF said it struck additional Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, attacks that are adding to instability in the region following Israel's invasion of Gaza. The NGO Open Arms has arrived from Cyprus on the Palestinian coast to supply the population with aid and respond to the humanitarian emergency.

Meanwhile, Hamas has proposed a truce calling for the release of all “detainees”. For both sides it could prove to be a difficult obstacle to overcome. The Israeli army reported that four soldiers were wounded in the past 24 hours, underscoring the growing violence in the region as the international community holds its breath.

Egyptian President al-Sisi, following Netanyahu's statements on the approval of Israeli operations in Rafah, tried to calm things down and promote dialogue to avoid an even greater escalation.

