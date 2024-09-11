Hamas reiterated its readiness to implement the ceasefire agreement based on the US proposal and rejected any new conditions on this agreement. This is what emerged from a meeting with mediators from Qatar and Egypt in Doha. The negotiating delegation of Hamas expressed his “continued positivity and flexibility” in reaching a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Stripstressing the need for Israeli army withdrawalHamas’ willingness follows the offer of Israel’s chief negotiator who accepted a safe conduct for Haya Sinwar and the leadership of Hamas, as part of an agreement to end the war That will provide for the return of the hostages.

