The war has reached a new, more intense phase: the Israeli army has announced that Gaza City is completely surrounded and that, once the troops enter the city, there could be a raid on Shifa hospitalthe main one in the Strip, where, according to Jewish State intelligence, senior Hamas leaders are hiding.

“The Strip is now divided into two sectors: North and South,” said military spokesman Daniel Hagari, at the end of a day of violent bombing, with Israeli units – the 36th division – having meanwhile reached the coast of Gaza . A day that opened with yet another massacre: a Israeli bombing hit the Maghazi refugee campin the center of the Strip, causing the death of at least 45 people, according to Hamas health authorities who have updated the death toll in Gaza to 9,770 (4,800 minors) since Israel began attacking the Strip.

Gaza, explosions in the night after the “no” to Netanyahu’s ceasefire



Under an incessant rain of bombs, Gaza has once again become isolated: all telephone and internet communications have stopped again, while Hamas spoke of Israeli “intense bombings” near hospitals in the Strip. Particularly affected are Gaza City and, to the north, Tel Al-Hawa, Zeytun, Shujaiyeh, Albasara, Rimal, al-Nasser and Karama. But Hamas does not remain still: while the warning sirens sounded, a strong salvo of rockets was launched from the Strip on Tel Aviv and throughout the central area of ​​Israel. Strong explosions occurred in the air, due to the interception of the Iron Dome. There were no casualties.

Obama on the war in the Middle East: “No one is innocent”





Meanwhile, the situation in the North also remains very tense new exchanges of fire with Hezbollah: An Israeli drone hit a car, killing three little girls and their aunt in southern Lebanon, while the “Party of God” responded with an anti-tank rocket fired into Kibbutz Yiftach that caused the death of one civilian. “We are ready at any moment to launch an attack in the north,” warned Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi while Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah has announced a new speech for next Saturday.

And to point out how talking about peace seems impossible at the moment there was also the disturbing release of the Minister for Jewish Tradition Amichai Eliahu That he evoked a nuclear bomb on Gaza as “one of the possibilities”, even if the lives of the 240 Israeli hostages were at stake because “wars have their price”. The storm was immediate: «Eliahu’s words are outrageous and out of reality – Netanyahu replied. – Our forces operate on the basis of international law, so as not to harm innocent people.” Eliahu then attempted to remedy the situation: “It was just a metaphor.” But it wasn’t enough: the prime minister suspended him.

“Over 2,500 terrorist targets have been hit in the Strip” since the start of operations in Gaza in attacks by land, sea and from the air, Hagari said, adding that soldiers are continuing “to eliminate terrorists in close combat and air strikes on Hamas infrastructure, weapons depots, observation posts and command and control centers in the Strip.” Hagari, who had already accused Hamas of having installed its military commands at the base and under the Shifa hospital provided new examples of this strategy today, mentioning the Sheikh Hamed hospital (an institution financed by Qatar) and the ‘Indonesian’ hospital, in the north of the Strip. With the help of photographs and telephone interceptions, the spokesperson claimed that the military wing of Hamas uses those structures for its military activities.

AND among the thousands of victims there are also those who try to inform about the war and the humanitarian catastrophe. According to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ), at least 36 journalists and media workers have died since the beginning of the conflict. According to the New York-based organization, the war between Israel and Hamas has become the deadliest period for conflict reporters since the CPJ began documenting journalist casualties in 1992. Of the 36 deaths 31 documented are Palestinians, 4 Israelis and 1 Lebanese. Eight journalists were reported to have been injured, 3 were missing and another eight were arrested.

To know more

– Abu Mazen says yes to the US: “We will manage the Strip, but we need two states”

– Gaza surrounded. The Israeli army aims at the Shifa hospital where Hamas is apparently hiding: “Ready to enter”

– From Ukraine to the Middle East, Biden’s foreign policy missteps

– From the West Bank to the heart of Israel, only the pain is the same for everyone

– Tahar Ben Jelloun: “We are witnessing a genocidal war, Israel is taking revenge against civilians”

What happened yesterday