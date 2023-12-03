The ground operation in Gaza, launched by Israel after the devastating Hamas attack on October 7, has entered a new phase. Having put aside the pause for the exchange of prisoners for the moment, the tanks entered Khan Yunis to strike the Hamas objectives with more precision. An operation, accompanied by raids, aimed at wresting the southern part of the Strip from the Palestinian armed group. And with growing Israeli pressure, the front of Iran’s allies is also heating up: Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, who have attacked some commercial ships in the Red Sea. To avert the threat, an American destroyer was forced to intervene. “Drop your weapons or you will die”, is one of the warnings launched by the Israeli forces in a message in Arabic with images of 11 commanders still active in other areas of the Strip. While the head of the Shit Bet Ronen Bar explained that the secret services have received the order to “eliminate the leaders of Hamas wherever they are”. “It will take years, but we will do it”, his reassurance. Since the start of the offensive the Israelis have reported discovering more than 800 militant tunnels used to connect their “strategic assets”, and 500 have already been destroyed. Over 10,000 air strikes have been carried out since 7 October. The Palestinian armed group continued to respond mainly with volleys of rockets towards Israel, which once again touched the southern kibbutzim, before being neutralized by the Iron Dome. The conflict continues to have a devastating impact on the population.

