The ground operation in Gaza, launched by Israel after the devastating Hamas attack on October 7, has entered a new phase. Having put aside the pause for the exchange of prisoners for the moment, the tanks entered Khan Yunis to strike the Hamas objectives with more precision. An operation, accompanied by raids, aimed at wresting the southern part of the Strip from the Palestinian armed group. And with growing Israeli pressure, the front of Iran’s allies is also heating up: Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, who have attacked some commercial ships in the Red Sea. To avert the threat, an American destroyer was forced to intervene. “Drop your weapons or you will die”, is one of the warnings launched by the Israeli forces in a message in Arabic with images of 11 commanders still active in other areas of the Strip. While the head of the Shit Bet Ronen Bar explained that the secret services have received the order to “eliminate the leaders of Hamas wherever they are”. “It will take years, but we will do it”, his reassurance. Since the start of the offensive the Israelis have reported discovering more than 800 militant tunnels used to connect their “strategic assets”, and 500 have already been destroyed. Over 10,000 air strikes have been carried out since 7 October. The Palestinian armed group continued to respond mainly with volleys of rockets towards Israel, which once again touched the southern kibbutzim, before being neutralized by the Iron Dome. The conflict continues to have a devastating impact on the population.
The Israel Defense Forces said it killed Hamas commander Haitham Khuwajari in an airstrike on the Strip. According to what was declared by the IDF on Telegram, Khuwajari was head of the Shati battalion of Palestinian militiamen. “Under his command, Hamas terrorists carried out some raids in Israeli territory on October 7,” the IDF reported, adding that Khuwajari and his battalion “defended Hamas terrorist activity in Shifa hospital and he was in command of Hamas forces fighting against IDF soldiers in the Shati area. He was also responsible for numerous acts of terrorism against Israelis.” There was no immediate comment from Hamas.
The director of the Shin Bet security service, Ronen Bar, said the government had set itself the goal of “eliminating Hamas wherever it is.” In a statement broadcast on public television, Kan added: “This is our Monaco. Everywhere: in Gaza, in the Palestinian territories, in Lebanon, in Turkey and in Qatar. It will take a few years, but we will be there to do it.”
The two commercial ships hit by missiles in the Red Sea today “have no connection with Israel”. This was stated by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari, according to reports Times of Israel. «One of them was significantly hit and apparently risks sinking. The second reported minor damage” the spokesperson said.
