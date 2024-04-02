The families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas called their country's leader a “traitor”, as anger over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war grew in a fourth consecutive night of mass protests. Thousands of people gathered outside Parliament, with the hostages' families and former Prime Minister Ehud Barak blaming Netanyahu for the October 7 “disaster” and calling for elections.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian National Authority has sent a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations renewing its request for membership of the United Nations. And Israeli President Isaac Herzog apologized for the airstrike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza.

Several humanitarian organizations suspended operations in Gaza following the attack on the World Central Kitchen convoy. Nonprofit organizations, including the affected one, said they now must determine whether their workers can safely provide aid in the region. According to the United Nations, more than 200 aid workers have died since the war began in October. “We are horrified and heartbroken by the tragic killing of seven innocent humanitarians in Gaza,” said Chris Skopec, executive vice president for global health at Project HOPE, which runs health clinics in Rafah and Deir al-Balah and provides medical supplies and other aid . to area hospitals.

According to the organization, the three World Central Kitchen vehicles, hit after loading food from a nearby warehouse, were clearly marked and their movements were known to the Israeli army. These steps are what aid workers use to try to ensure their safety in the dangerous region, Skopec said.

The fact that the World Central Kitchen convoy is still being hit by military fire increases apprehension among aid workers in the region, he said. “There has to be accountability,” Skopec said. «The government of Israel must be able to guarantee that it considers aid work in Gaza to be legitimate actors and that international law will be respected. We must be able to carry out this critical and life-saving work safely.”

