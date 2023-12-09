The US veto at the UN Security Council which blocked a resolution in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza was met with a barrage of criticism. The President of the Palestinian National Authority Abu Mazen defined the American decision as “immoral and aggressive”, which makes the United States “responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and elderly people”. On the contrary, it was a “right” choice for Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, according to whom the world “must understand that you cannot want to eliminate Hamas and at the same time ask for a stop to the war which would prevent its destruction”. For this reason, “the war is justified” and “will continue”, he declared while fighting continues in the Strip, from north to south.
Israel then thanked Washington, with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen returning to attack the position of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, calling it “a shame, a mark of Cain on the UN”, while the Arab countries, starting with the Emirates are thinking of quickly presenting a new draft resolution for the ceasefire and access of humanitarian aid to the Strip.
The president of the University of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Magill, has resigned, four days after she testified at a congressional hearing regarding recent incidents of anti-Semitism and threats on campus. When asked if “calling for the genocide of the Jews” was against the codes of conduct, the rector replied that “it was not in itself violence”, sparking controversy.
Netanyahu to Biden: operation in Khan Younis for another 3-4 weeks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly told US President Joe Biden in a phone call over the weekend that the current IDF operation in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, will go ahead for another 3-4 weeks. This was reported by Channel 13, relaunched by local media, citing anonymous diplomatic officials.
