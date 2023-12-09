The US veto at the UN Security Council which blocked a resolution in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza was met with a barrage of criticism. The President of the Palestinian National Authority Abu Mazen defined the American decision as “immoral and aggressive”, which makes the United States “responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and elderly people”. On the contrary, it was a “right” choice for Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, according to whom the world “must understand that you cannot want to eliminate Hamas and at the same time ask for a stop to the war which would prevent its destruction”. For this reason, “the war is justified” and “will continue”, he declared while fighting continues in the Strip, from north to south.

Israel then thanked Washington, with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen returning to attack the position of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, calling it “a shame, a mark of Cain on the UN”, while the Arab countries, starting with the Emirates are thinking of quickly presenting a new draft resolution for the ceasefire and access of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

