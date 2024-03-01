MO: White House, more aid needed for Biden-Meloni
«The leaders discussed developments in the Middle East, including the importance of preventing regional escalation. They reaffirmed their commitment to Israel's right to self-defense in line with international law and underlined the urgent need to increase deliveries of life-saving humanitarian assistance across Gaza.” The White House writes this in the note on the meeting between the American President, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.
