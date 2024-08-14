Erdogan receives Abu Mazen, ‘Türkiye supports Palestinian cause’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Palestinian Authority (PNA) leader Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) yesterday, assuring him that Ankara will continue to support the Palestinian cause and push the international community to increase pressure on Israel, Erdogan’s office said. The two leaders discussed recent developments and “the steps to be taken for a lasting ceasefire and peace” in the Gaza Strip, Ankara said. Erdogan condemned “Israel’s war” in the Palestinian enclave, accusing some Western countries of “remaining silent” over what he called “unacceptable massacres.” The Turkish president also told Abu Mazen that all countries, especially in the Muslim world, should step up efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The PA leader will address a special session of the Turkish parliament on Tuesday, which Erdogan compared to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress on July 25. “We will prove that Abbas has the right to speak in our parliament just as Netanyahu has the right to speak in the US Congress,” the Turkish president told members of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) before meeting Abbas. Erdogan also said Turkey had planned to invite former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh before he was assassinated in Iran.