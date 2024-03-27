While Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu reviews his intentions and reschedules the visit of the Israeli delegation to the US to talk about Rafah, the military chief of Hamas in Gaza, Mohammed Deif, returns to make himself heard five months after the attacks of 7 October, with an audio in in which he invites the Arab world to fight for Palestine and to march on Jerusalem. There had been rumors and denials about him, including about his alleged death. Canceled by the prime minister himself, enraged by the US abstention on the UN resolution for the ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli delegation, after a back and forth that lasted an entire afternoon, seems to be leaving for Washington even if the date has not been set yet. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office – said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre – has agreed to reschedule his delegation's meeting with the US on Rafah.

The White House's clarification was released after Netanyahu's office had initially strongly denied a news report from an NBC source which assumed that the visit had been rescheduled. The sending of the delegation to address the critical issues of the Israeli operation in Rafah, in the south of the Strip where there are over a million displaced Palestinians, was requested by President Biden in the last, problematic conversation he had with Netanyahu last March 18 . And it is known that the administration in Washington – like the international community – is against military action in the southernmost city of the Strip, close to Egypt. The delegation, however, will be made up of the Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and the head of National Security Tzachi Hanegbi, two of the prime minister's loyalists. Meeting Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott today in Jerusalem, Netanyahu explained that the decision not to send the delegation was linked to the desire “to send a message to Hamas”.

He then reiterated that he considered the US decision not to veto in the Security Council to be “wrong” because it had “encouraged Hamas to take a tougher position by relying on international pressure to prevent Israel from freeing the hostages and destroying the organisation” . Some comments in the media have highlighted a possible link between the prime minister's about-face and the presence in Washington of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The minister himself was keen to underline that “security relations between Israel and the United States are strong and will remain so”. Then he confirmed that Israel will not stop “before having taken back the hostages and brought down Hamas”.

More than 5 months after 7 October, Mohammed Deif, head of the Hamas military wing in Gaza – and director of that attack on the border kibbutzim – has returned to make his voice heard with an appeal to the Arab and Palestinian world to fight for Palestine. «Start now, not tomorrow, to march towards Palestine and do not let – he evoked in a message distributed by Hamas on Telegram and attributed to him – restrictions, borders or regulations deprive you of the honor of participating in the liberation of the Al Mosque Aqsa» in Jerusalem. The entry is accompanied by a still image showing a map of Palestine, the national flag and a silhouette that appears to represent Deif himself. On October 7, Hamas issued another appeal in which it spoke of the ongoing attack and defined it as the 'Flood al Aqsa' operation. On the 173rd day of the war, Israel continues to operate in the center and south of the Strip. The Wafa agency reported an Israeli raid that “killed 11 civilians and injured others on the Dhair family's home in the city of Rafah.”

But tension also remains very high in northern Israel. The IDF announced that this morning “an important terrorist operative from the Jamaa Islamiya organisation”, an ally of Hamas, was killed in a raid on a military complex in southern Lebanon. Immediately afterwards, at least 30 rockets were launched by Hezbollah on the town of Kiryat Shmona, where an Israeli was killed in an industrial building. In the evening, Lebanese sources attributed to Israel a raid on a cafe in Naqoura, in southern Lebanon near the border, where six people were killed and several others injured.

