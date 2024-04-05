This Sunday (7), marks six months since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, triggered by attacks by the terrorist group on Israeli territory in which 1,200 people were killed and another 250 were kidnapped (around 130 remain hostages held by Hamas and allied groups in the Palestinian enclave).

A ceasefire remains distant, as Israel and the terrorists cannot reach an agreement to end hostilities or at least to temporarily pause for another exchange of Palestinian prisoners for hostages.

The war currently has its greatest threat of escalation due to the other front: Iran. Since the beginning of the conflict, the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, supported by Tehran, has attacked northern Israel, in “solidarity” with Hamas. In response, Israeli forces have struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Syria.

Last Monday (1st), an attack attributed to Israel brought the conflict to its highest point since its beginning: 13 people were killed in a bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, including Brig. -general Mohamed Reza al Zahedi, and six Syrian citizens.

It was the worst blow to Iran's elite military corps after the death of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian general who headed the Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force until he was killed by the United States in a bombing raid in Iraq in 2020.

Zahedi had been singled out by Israel as responsible for delivering weapons from Iran to Hezbollah and other pro-Tehran groups in Lebanon and Syria. In February, the Israelis had already warned the UN Security Council that this flow was intensifying.

On Wednesday (3), Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, stated that Israel will be “slapped” by the attack on the consulate in Syria. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “whoever hurts us, we will hurt him.”

This Friday (5), the commander-in-chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, stated that Israel “will be buried” in the Gaza Strip.

Fearing more intense attacks from Iran or groups it supports, Israel is closing embassies around the world, has increased the number of troops and reservists serving in the Air Force and is blocking the GPS signal in several regions of the country to disrupt the route of missiles and drones.

In an interview with the Iranian news site Jamaran, Qasem Mohebali, former director general for the Middle East and North Africa at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that Israel “had been cautious and avoided attacking Iranian official and diplomatic sites.” In this way, Monday's attack was a turning point, he highlighted.

Mohebali believes that Tehran will respond, but that this will again be by proxy (through the terrorist groups it supports), as “direct war with Israel is in no way in Iran’s interests.”

“Entering this arena would not only lead to war with Israel; the conflict could escalate and involve other actors, such as the United States,” he explained.

Clive Jones, an expert on Israel and the Middle East at Durham University in the United Kingdom, told France 24 that the attack on Iran's consulate in Syria was also a way for Israel to show the United States that it puts its security first even with the ally calling for a ceasefire in Gaza – in addition to being a more incisive response to Hezbollah's actions in northern Israel.

“There is a strong feeling among the majority of Israelis that something must be done now against Hezbollah, as most cities and villages on the Israeli side of the border remain evacuated and around 100,000 Israelis have been internally displaced. In short, Israel has doubled down to see how Iran will respond,” said Jones. (With EFE Agency)