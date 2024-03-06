The Houthis have returned to strike in the Red Sea and for the first time since the beginning of their offensive against Western merchant ships have caused civilian casualties. A Greek-owned cargo ship was hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden and the crew was forced to abandon the vessel: at least two people were killed and six were injured. A dramatic development that further inflames the region, while in Gaza there is still no glimpse of a truce between Israel and Hamas before the start of Ramadan.

The bulk carrier True Confidence, flying the flag of Barbados, registered in Liberia and managed by the Greek company Third January Maritime Ltd, had set sail from China bound for Saudi Arabia with around twenty people on board. The attack occurred near Aden, off the coast of Yemen, and caused a fire, were the first reports from the British agency that monitors maritime traffic. American sources then gave the first death toll, speaking of a missile. The Houthis immediately claimed responsibility for the raid, calling it “a triumph for the oppressed Palestinian people and a retaliation for the American-British aggression against our country”.

