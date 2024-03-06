The Houthis have returned to strike in the Red Sea and for the first time since the beginning of their offensive against Western merchant ships have caused civilian casualties. A Greek-owned cargo ship was hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden and the crew was forced to abandon the vessel: at least two people were killed and six were injured. A dramatic development that further inflames the region, while in Gaza there is still no glimpse of a truce between Israel and Hamas before the start of Ramadan.
The bulk carrier True Confidence, flying the flag of Barbados, registered in Liberia and managed by the Greek company Third January Maritime Ltd, had set sail from China bound for Saudi Arabia with around twenty people on board. The attack occurred near Aden, off the coast of Yemen, and caused a fire, were the first reports from the British agency that monitors maritime traffic. American sources then gave the first death toll, speaking of a missile. The Houthis immediately claimed responsibility for the raid, calling it “a triumph for the oppressed Palestinian people and a retaliation for the American-British aggression against our country”.
To know more
Putin to Italian street artist Jorit: “Russia and Italy united”
“Russia and Italy are united by many factors, including the fight for independence and the desire for freedom that Italians always have in their hearts”. This time the link to the Russian president is given by the Neapolitan street artist Jorit, who praises Putin while speaking at the Youth Festival in Sochi and ends up on stage next to him for the usual photos. “I want to show Italy – he says – that you are a human being like everyone else and to counter Western propaganda”. It is the second time in two weeks that Putin underlines the closeness between the two countries, as he did on February 20 in a conversation during a forum in Moscow with the student Irene Cecchini. Another direct message from Putin to Italy therefore, praise for the country and the strong ties between the two countries, called into question by the years of war but still possible, he seems to insist.
Putin: “Donbass asked Russia for help”
“Donbass turned to Russia for help and expected it.” Russian President Vladimir Putin said this, quoted by Tass, in a meeting with participants in the World Youth Festival. “Why can't Russia defend its people? And not somewhere thousands of kilometers from its national borders, but close and before our eyes,” he added.
China: “A shame for civilization in Gaza”
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Israel's war in Gaza a “disgrace to civilization” and reiterated Beijing's calls for an “immediate ceasefire.” “It is a tragedy for humanity and a shame for civilization that today, in the 21st century, this humanitarian disaster cannot be stopped,” Wang told reporters at a news conference.
China: Palestine fully joins the UN”
“The long-term occupation of the Palestinian territories can no longer be ignored. China supports the Palestinian cause and its legitimate rights as a nation.” This is what Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, renewing his “full support” for dialogue and the end of the conflict. “The hope – added Wang – is that Palestine will fully join the United Nations and the invitation to some members of the Security Council is not to create obstacles”. Wang Yi spoke at a briefing on the sidelines of the work of the National People's Congress also of Russia. “China and Russia – he said – have forged a new model of international relations in the post-Cold War period and maintaining it is strategic for both sides. It is a model that brings together multipolarity and is based on non-alliance, non-confrontation with third parties and advantageous cooperation.”
Red Sea, Centcom: three seafarers dead on the stricken ship
Three seafarers died in the Houthi missile attack against a merchant ship in the Red Sea: this was announced by the United States Central Command (Centcom). These are the first victims since the Yemeni-Iranian group began attacks on one of the busiest trade routes in the world. The attack hit the Greek-owned, Barbados-flagged vessel True Confidence about 50 nautical miles off the coast of the Yemeni port of Aden.
#War #Middle #East #cargo #hit #Red #Sea #sailors #victims #Houthis #China #shame #civilization #Gaza
Leave a Reply