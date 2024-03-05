Joe Biden is trying to shake up the permanently stalled negotiations on Gaza by once again pressing personally for an agreement on a truce before the start of Ramadan. A failure in Cairo would be “very dangerous”, warned the American president, addressing the two sides with equal clarity: “Everything is in the hands of Hamas” to accept the “reasonable” terms of a ceasefire, but at the same time Israel “he has no excuse for blocking humanitarian aid”, is the position of the White House. In the Egyptian capital the day ended for the umpteenth time with nothing done, and March 10, the start date of the month of fasting for Muslims, is ever closer. Today there will be another round of talks. Washington fears that the continuation of hostilities in this long period of time would be devastating for an already exhausted population of Gaza, in addition to the fact that new episodes of violence could occur in Jerusalem, on the Temple Mount. At the same time, Washington stressed that Israel has “no excuse” for not allowing more aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

Hamas warned that the negotiation process cannot remain open forever “without a horizon”, so that it could constitute “a cover” for Israel “in committing further massacres”. The senior official of the Palestinian organization Osama Hamdan reiterated that the release of the hostages in the hands of Hamas in Gaza “can only take place after a ceasefire”. Hamdan also sent a message to the United States: “What is more important than sending aid is to stop the supply of weapons to Israel.”

