US President Joe Biden spoke to Benyamin Netanyahu again after almost a month, to reiterate that the United States continues to focus on the creation of a Palestinian state despite the Israeli prime minister having ruled it out on Thursday. Forty minutes of conversation to reiterate that Israel must reduce the damage suffered by civilians in Gaza. When pressed, the US president responded: “The creation of a state for the Palestinians is not impossible under Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, there are several options.”
But Bibi's difficulties are not limited to Washington: even in Europe, High Representative Josep Borrell bluntly said that “the government of Israel” led by Netanyahu represents “an impediment” to any solution to the conflict, and that the international community should “externally impose” the 2-state solution.
Meanwhile, the tragedy of the hostages in the Strip remains: the Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, allies of Hamas, have released a video showing an Israeli hostage who, according to them, was killed in an Israeli air attack.
With the hostage drama unresolved and in a climate of growing international isolation, Netanyahu is also sinking in internal polls, while within his Likud party, opposition is growing against a leader whose political destiny appears increasingly in the balance.
On the 105th day of the war – while next Monday the Foreign Ministers of Israel and Palestine will be separately in Brussels at the EU Foreign Council and a Hamas delegation has flown to Moscow – the IDF continues to pound the Strip where it was eliminated in a targeted attack on Wael Abu-Fanounah, a senior member of Islamic Jihad and deputy head of the organization's psychological warfare operations. The military spokesman explained that he was the man who created and distributed the shocking videos of the Israeli hostages. According to the Palestinian Wafa agency, 12 more people were killed in an attack near the Shifa hospital in Gaza City. While in the West Bank a 17-year-old Palestinian died in clashes with the army: he also had American citizenship, another reason for friction between Washington and the Jewish State.
The US military has carried out another series of strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, targeting missile launchers preparing to attack shipping in the Red Sea. The White House said this, explaining that it was the fourth attack after the three yesterday morning. “This morning, US forces conducted three successful self-defense attacks against Houthi targets in Yemen,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “This is the fourth preemptive action the U.S. military has taken in the past week against Houthi missile launchers poised to launch attacks,” Kirby explained. “These actions were carried out in self-defense, but they also help make international waters safer for both military and commercial vessels.” Washington is trying to reduce the military capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthis, but Yemeni rebels are still able to continue their attacks despite a week of strikes, and have vowed to continue targeting merchant ships.
US drone crashes in Iraq shot down by militiamen
An American drone has crashed north of Baghdad, a US defense official said, after Iranian-backed militants said they fired at an unmanned aircraft flying over Iraq. “A US UAV crashed near Balad air base, Iraq” on Thursday evening local time, the official told AFP, without identifying the type of drone that was lost. «Iraqi security forces have recovered the aircraft. No injuries were reported,” the official said, adding that “an investigation into the causes of the accident is underway.” The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an alliance of Iran-linked armed groups that oppose US support for Israel, had announced that it had fired at a US MQ-9 – a type of drone that can be used both for surveillance that for attacks – which was operating over Iraq the day before. “The mujahideen yesterday targeted… an MQ-9 drone belonging to the American occupation,” the group said in a statement. According to the Pentagon, US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been hit by about 140 attacks since mid-October, many of them claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and Washington has carried out retaliatory strikes in both countries. The United States has about 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the anti-IS coalition.
