US President Joe Biden spoke to Benyamin Netanyahu again after almost a month, to reiterate that the United States continues to focus on the creation of a Palestinian state despite the Israeli prime minister having ruled it out on Thursday. Forty minutes of conversation to reiterate that Israel must reduce the damage suffered by civilians in Gaza. When pressed, the US president responded: “The creation of a state for the Palestinians is not impossible under Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, there are several options.”

But Bibi's difficulties are not limited to Washington: even in Europe, High Representative Josep Borrell bluntly said that “the government of Israel” led by Netanyahu represents “an impediment” to any solution to the conflict, and that the international community should “externally impose” the 2-state solution.

Meanwhile, the tragedy of the hostages in the Strip remains: the Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, allies of Hamas, have released a video showing an Israeli hostage who, according to them, was killed in an Israeli air attack.

With the hostage drama unresolved and in a climate of growing international isolation, Netanyahu is also sinking in internal polls, while within his Likud party, opposition is growing against a leader whose political destiny appears increasingly in the balance.

On the 105th day of the war – while next Monday the Foreign Ministers of Israel and Palestine will be separately in Brussels at the EU Foreign Council and a Hamas delegation has flown to Moscow – the IDF continues to pound the Strip where it was eliminated in a targeted attack on Wael Abu-Fanounah, a senior member of Islamic Jihad and deputy head of the organization's psychological warfare operations. The military spokesman explained that he was the man who created and distributed the shocking videos of the Israeli hostages. According to the Palestinian Wafa agency, 12 more people were killed in an attack near the Shifa hospital in Gaza City. While in the West Bank a 17-year-old Palestinian died in clashes with the army: he also had American citizenship, another reason for friction between Washington and the Jewish State.

