US President Joe Biden asks Netanyahu for three days of truce to make progress in negotiations for the release of the hostages, but the Israeli prime minister does not back down and pushes troops into the heart of Gaza City. A month has passed since the Hamas massacre and the Israeli reaction has reduced Gaza to a battlefield, where fighting is taking place street by street. The army claims to have hit 14,000 Hamas targets in a month of war.

Israel observed a minute’s silence with many demonstrations across the country in memory of the almost 1,400 killed since the start of the conflict and the approximately 240 hostages. Precisely for the kidnapped people, the American president, according to Axios, asked Netanyahu for a “three-day break in the fighting” to facilitate negotiations for their release. According to the proposal that is currently being discussed between the United States, Israel and Qatar, Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the three days to verify the identity of all the prisoners and provide a list with their names.

Hamas instead celebrated the attack a month ago in its own way. The number two of the faction’s political office, Moussa Abu Marzouk, in an interview with BBC from the Gulf denied that on 7 October civilians were killed but only “reservists and soldiers”, as ordered by the leader of the military wing of the Qassam Brigades, Mahammed Deif. Statements that the broadcaster itself defined as clearly contradicting the numerous evidence collected in the border kibbutzim attacked by jihadists.

Meanwhile, the army continues to focus on identifying Hamas strongholds, its tunnels and on eliminating the leaders of the Islamic faction. According to IDF estimates, since the start of the war more than 14,000 targets have been hit in Gaza, more than 100 tunnel entrances have been destroyed and 4,000 weapons and rockets have been found hidden in civilian infrastructure. At the same time, a humanitarian corridor was opened for a few hours to allow the transfer of the population from the north to the south of the Strip.

