US President Joe Biden asks Netanyahu for three days of truce to make progress in negotiations for the release of the hostages, but the Israeli prime minister does not back down and pushes troops into the heart of Gaza City. A month has passed since the Hamas massacre and the Israeli reaction has reduced Gaza to a battlefield, where fighting is taking place street by street. The army claims to have hit 14,000 Hamas targets in a month of war.
Israel observed a minute’s silence with many demonstrations across the country in memory of the almost 1,400 killed since the start of the conflict and the approximately 240 hostages. Precisely for the kidnapped people, the American president, according to Axios, asked Netanyahu for a “three-day break in the fighting” to facilitate negotiations for their release. According to the proposal that is currently being discussed between the United States, Israel and Qatar, Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the three days to verify the identity of all the prisoners and provide a list with their names.
Hamas instead celebrated the attack a month ago in its own way. The number two of the faction’s political office, Moussa Abu Marzouk, in an interview with BBC from the Gulf denied that on 7 October civilians were killed but only “reservists and soldiers”, as ordered by the leader of the military wing of the Qassam Brigades, Mahammed Deif. Statements that the broadcaster itself defined as clearly contradicting the numerous evidence collected in the border kibbutzim attacked by jihadists.
Meanwhile, the army continues to focus on identifying Hamas strongholds, its tunnels and on eliminating the leaders of the Islamic faction. According to IDF estimates, since the start of the war more than 14,000 targets have been hit in Gaza, more than 100 tunnel entrances have been destroyed and 4,000 weapons and rockets have been found hidden in civilian infrastructure. At the same time, a humanitarian corridor was opened for a few hours to allow the transfer of the population from the north to the south of the Strip.
The Israeli army releases a video that appears to show a tunnel in an amusement park in Gaza
G7: two-state solution remains the only path to peace
«G7 members are committed to working closely with partners to prepare long-term sustainable solutions for Gaza and the return to a broader peace process in line with internationally agreed parameters. We emphasize that a two-state solution, in which Israel and a Palestinian state live side by side in peace, security and mutual recognition, remains the only path to a just, lasting and secure peace.” This is what we read in the joint declaration of the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Tokyo.
G7: Israel has the right to defense but in accordance with rules
«We unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas and others across Israel that began on October 7, 2023, as well as the ongoing rocket attacks against Israel. We emphasize Israel’s right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law in an effort to prevent this from happening again.” This is what we read in the joint declaration of the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Tokyo. “We demand the immediate release of all hostages without preconditions.”
Israel, head of Hamas weapons production killed
The Israeli army killed Mohsen Abu Zina, head of Hamas’s weapons production, in a targeted air strike during the night. The military spokesperson made this known, according to which Abu Zina was “one of Hamas’ main weapons developers and was an expert in the development of strategic weapons and rockets used by terrorists”. The spokesperson then added that last night “a terrorist cell that planned to launch anti-tank missiles against soldiers” was eliminated.
Israel, 31 soldiers died in combat in Gaza
The number of Israeli soldiers who have died since the start of the land operation in Gaza in response to the Hamas attack on 7 October has risen to 31. The last in chronological order – the army said – was Yaacov Ozeri (28 years old) of the 410th Armored Brigade killed yesterday in the north of the Strip. Furthermore – according to the same source – there are also three soldiers who were seriously injured during yesterday’s fighting. The number of soldiers has risen to 31
The bodies of 843 people killed on October 7 identified
Police have identified the bodies of 843 Israeli citizens killed in the October 7 Hamas attack on the border kibbutzim. The police themselves made this known.
US House approves motion to censure the congresswoman of Palestinian origins, Rashida Tlaib
The United States House of Representatives has approved a motion of censure against Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for her critical statements against Israel and in favor of the Palestinians regarding the offensive on Gaza. The motion proposed by Republican Rich McCormick was approved with 234 votes in favor and 188 against. Four Republicans voted against it and 22 Democrats voted for it. Tlaib, a 47-year-old congresswoman from Michigan, of Palestinian origins and the first Muslim woman elected to Congress, defended herself against her accusations by denouncing in a speech in the House the attempt to silence her “by distorting my statements in a resolution full of lies ». The deputy argued that her criticism of the Israeli government cannot be confused with anti-Semitism: «No government can be safe from criticism. The idea that criticizing the Israeli government is anti-Semitic is a dangerous precedent that can be used to silence human rights voices.” And she then concluded: “I can’t believe I have to say this but the Palestinian people cannot be thrown into the garbage.”
Washington. The US president made a call for a three-day pause in fighting in Gaza during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday. This was reported by the Axios news agency, citing an anonymous American official and adding that the United States, Israel and Qatar are discussing a proposal according to which “Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the three-day pause to verify the identity of all hostages and provide a list of the names of the hostages.” Two US and Israeli officials also stated that “Netanyahu told Biden that he did not trust Hamas’ intentions and that he did not believe they were ready to accept a deal on hostages”.
MSF announces the death of one of its men in Gaza
Doctors Without Borders has announced that one of its collaborators was killed along with many of his relatives in a bombing on the Chati refugee camp.
Israel: the CIA working with us for the hostages
The CIA is working with Israeli intelligence on plans to rescue hostages held by Hamas, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). US spy agency director Bill Burns discussed the matter yesterday with IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said. During the meeting between Burns and Halevi in Israel, intelligence and operational planning materials were presented to aid in the release of the hostages, according to Hagari.
Israeli army: 14 thousand Hamas targets hit in one month
One month after the start of the military operation against Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out attacks on more than 14,000 targets in the Gaza Strip. In a press conference, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that over 100 tunnel entrances had been demolished, more than 4,000 weapons of various types destroyed and “many Hamas terrorists, including commanders, had been killed”. Hagari explained that many of the targets hit were located in mosques, kindergartens and residential neighborhoods. “This shows that Hamas is cynically using its population as a human shield,” the Israeli army spokesman said.
Israel: Hezbollah sites hit in southern Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces say fighter jets struck Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire on northern Israel earlier. He brings it back The Times of Israel. The sites included a weapons depot, rocket launch positions, infrastructure and sites where “technological means” are stored, the IDF said in an update on social media.
At least 500 people left Gaza yesterday through the Rafah crossing
At least 500 people, most of them foreigners or dual nationals and their dependent family members, left the Gaza Strip via Egypt yesterday, the Guardian writes, citing Reuters, with Egyptian security sources. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said 262 Jordanians were evacuated yesterday, out of a total of 569 stranded in Gaza, while Canada said 59 of its citizens, permanent residents and family members had been evacuated. Furthermore, according to a medical source, 19 Palestinians from Gaza who require medical treatment have been allowed to join dozens of others who are being treated in Egyptian hospitals. Other countries whose citizens were allowed to leave yesterday include Romania, Germany, Moldova, Ukraine, the Philippines and France, according to the Gaza border authority. Egyptian security sources said, among other things, that Egypt continues to push for more aid and fuel in the Strip and for the safety of ambulances.
