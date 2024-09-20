When Shabbat was about to begin in Israel, In the area of ​​al Jamus, a suburb of Beirut and headquarters of Hezbollah, all hell broke out. Two missiles precision shots fired by a fighter jet, an F35, Lebanese security said, they hit a residential building: in an underground room were Hezbollah’s military chief – and close confidant of Hassan Nasrallah – Ibrahim Aqil and his commanders. According to the Israeli army, they were all killed. According to the Lebanese authorities, who initially spoke of children among the dead, there would be 14 victims and 66 injured. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on the latest events by speaking of «new phase of the war». First with the thousands of explosions of pagers and wireless devices, now with the targeted assassination of military leaders, The IDF and Mossad’s strategy seems to be to avoid a new large front on the northern border.

This was the third strike by the Israeli Air Force in Lebanon since the start of the war. In July, a strike killed the No. 2 and chief of staff of the pro-Iranian Shiite group Fuad Shukr. In January, it was the turn of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al Arouri, who was in the Lebanese capital at the time. Aqil, who the IDF said had replaced Shukr as chief of staff, had just been released from hospital after his pager exploded, injuring him last Tuesday.

What happened yesterday