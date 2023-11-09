War in the Middle East, battle in Hamas command, new video of hostages. Protests in front of Netanyahu’s house, demonstrators try to enter

Israeli troops raided the Hamas military headquarters near Shifa hospital in Gaza City for the first time. Another testimony to the furious battle being fought in the Strip and the siege with which the army is tightening the Hamas militiamen in the center of the enclave. While the Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a video with two Israeli hostages – an elderly woman and a child – announcing that it wanted to free them for humanitarian reasons. The army’s grip on Gaza is also demonstrated by the capture of an important Hamas stronghold in Jabalya, in the north of the Strip, after 10 hours of fighting in the refugee camp which caused 30 deaths, according to the toll provided by the Palestinian agency Wafa .

In the battle for the Hamas military headquarters – Israel has always maintained that the central command of the Palestinian faction is hidden under the nearby Shifa hospital – the army instead made it known that it had killed “50 terrorists”. In that place, he added, operatives were “prepared for the murderous attack of October 7” and military intelligence documents, tunnel entrances, workshops for the production of anti-tank missiles and launch stations were found. A complex structure where strategic power centers for Hamas are located: from intelligence to defense, but also “the government offices of the terrorist organization, including the Ministry of the Interior”. “The heart – the military spokesperson summarized – of Hamas’ operational activities.”

During operations to control the northern part of the Strip, the army then announced that it had discovered in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, a weapons and drone production and storage site inside a residential building, next to a bedroom children’s bedroom. While the hunt for Hamas leaders continues: today Ibrahim Abu-Maghsib, head of the anti-tank missile unit of the central brigade in Gaza, was killed in a raid. The video released by Islamic Jihad – after the one published in recent days by Hamas – is the first evidence of the fact that the faction has hostages in its hands.

The two clips feature Hanna Katzir, 77 years old, in a wheelchair, and Yagil Yaacov, 13: both kidnapped in the Nir Oz kibbutz on 7 October and dragged to Gaza. There was an appeal for Yaacov just last night in Israel because the boy suffers from a potentially lethal peanut allergy. According to Times of Israel, in the text that the two hostages read, the responsibility for what is happening is placed on Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu: in front of the Prime Minister’s house in Jerusalem, among other things, in the evening dozens of people demonstrated, including family members of hostages, who attempted to enter the house by breaking down the barriers erected by the police. The Israeli media once again did not broadcast the video while military spokesman Hagari urged people “not to be ensnared by psychological terrorism”.

Meanwhile yesterday, for the fifth consecutive day, Israel opened a humanitarian corridor along the Salah ad Din road which cuts through the Strip to encourage the exodus of the population from north to south. According to the spokesperson of the American National Security Council, John Kirby, the Jewish State has agreed to double this possibility, opening another corridor along the coastal strip which is firmly in its hands and where, in some videos online, waving Israeli flags.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated a firm no to the possibility of a ceasefire without the complete release of the hostages. If Gaza remains the main front, the West Bank continues to burn. Violent clashes with Israeli troops were recorded in Jenin, Nablus and Qalqilya, with a death toll of 18 (14 in Jenin alone)